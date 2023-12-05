Eintracht Frankfurt returns for 2024 Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of Eintracht Frankfurt to the 2024 Dallas Cup. Eintracht Frankfurt will compete across three divisions, including the U14 Boys and U17 Girls divisions, and most importantly, the elite U19 Gordon Jago Super Group. This year will be Eintracht Frankfurt’s 20th Anniversary at the Dallas Cup, debuting in 2004.

Head of the Eintracht Frankfurt Youth Academy, Alex Richter, applauds the 20th anniversary of participation and the impact the tournament has on young players. “We are really looking forward to the Dallas Cup. Taking part in international tournaments or competitions is a great experience for our talented players both on and off the pitch and helps them develop both on a sporting and personal level.”

Eintracht Frankfurt has won six “Boot & Ball” championship trophies, including the prestigious 2011 Super Group title.

Eintracht Frankfurt Sport Director Timmo Hardung emphasizes the importance of the tournament for prospective players in the long-term. “Along with our other global scouting platforms, the Dallas Cup is an exciting stage to get a broad scope of American youth players. Competing against top international clubs also provides a good assessment of the potential talent pool. Looking at our current and previous professional team players, and the greater pattern of Americans in the Bundesliga, we still see a high potential in future players for Eintracht and, therefore, we put a great significance on the U.S. market.”

2024 U19 Gordon Jago Super Group Confirmed Entrants

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

Liverpool FC

2024 Dallas Cup Dates

The 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will be played from March 24 through March 31 as the tournament celebrates an important milestone with its 45th anniversary. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which runs March 23 through March 29.

