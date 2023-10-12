North Texas SC signs Brazilian-American goalkeeper Victor Darub

North Texas SC has signed 17-year-old goalkeeper Victor Darub through the 2025 season with an option for the 2026 season.



Darub joined the Flamengo Academy as a 10-year-old and played there through 2021. He joined Botafogo’s academy in 2021 and played for their U20 team 15 times. Darub also participated in the 2023 Dallas Cup with Botafogo in the U-19 Super Group. He appeared in two group-stage matches against FC Dallas and Real Madrid’s Academy.



“Victor is a great signing and a prospect that aligns perfectly with our club’s vision,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “Our goal is to sign young talent that can nurture and develop. He is going to strengthen our squad and create great competitions amongst our keepers.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Victor Vincent Valadares Darub

Preferred Name: Victor Darub

Pronunciation: dah-ROOB

Connect with Victor: Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: November 3, 2005 (17)

Birthplace: Lincoln, Nebraska

Nationality: American and Brazilian

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 194 lbs.

Last Club: SAF Botafogo FR

Transaction: North Texas SC signs goalkeeper Victor Darub to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.