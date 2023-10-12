Alan Velasco tops the MLS 22 Under 22 list for 2023

With Alan Velasco grabbing the #1 spot in the 2023 MLS 22 Under 22 list, FC Dallas has topped the list for the 3rd Straight season and the 5th time overall. Velasco came in at #7 on last year’s list.

Bernard Kaumgo also makes the list for 2023 coming in at #19.

FC Dallas #1 on the 22 Under 22 List

2023 Alan Velasco 2022 Jesus Ferreira 2021 Ricardo Pepi 2015 Fabian Castillo 2011 Brek Shea

Here is what MLS said about each FC Dallas player in this year’s list. First, Alan Velasco.

Velasco, whether he’s playing as a winger or No. 10, is a constant threat for FC Dallas in the final third. He’s come good on his reported club-record $7 million transfer fee upon joining from Argentine side Independiente in February 2022. Velasco, who earned an Argentina national team call-up last month, has his brightest days ahead. MLSSoccer.com on Alan Velasco

And Bernard Kamungo.

Kamungo’s story is hard to encapsulate in a short blurb, so we suggest you seek out deeper dives like those here and here. The short version: Kamungo has gone from a Tanzanian refugee camp and settling in Abilene, Texas at age 14 to an open tryout for FC Dallas’ MLS NEXT Pro team and scoring against Messi for the club’s first team. ‘Storybook’ probably isn’t a strong enough word; he simply finds ways to contribute at every level he’s encountered. MLSSoccer.com on Bernard Kamungo.

History of FC Dallas MLS 22 Under 22/24 Under 24 Lists

2023: Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19)

2022: Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)

2021: Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)

2020: Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)

2019: Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)

2018: Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)

2017: Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)

2016: Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)

2015: Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)

2014: Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)

2013: Fabian Castillo (15)

2012: Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)

2011: Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)

2010: Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)