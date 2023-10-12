2023-24 Dallas Sidekicks schedule announced

The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the club’s schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Kicks begin the season on the road in Mexico taking on the Monterrey Flash on December 3rd.
The Kick’s home play at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen begins on December pth vs the Texas Outlaws (formally Mesquite).
Dallas Sidekicks 23-24 Schedule
All times central.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|Sun, Dec 3
|at Monterrey
|4:35 PM
|Monterrey Flash
|Sat, Dec 9
|vs Texas
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat, Dec 16
|vs San Diego
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sun, Dec 17
|at St Louis
|3:05 PM
|Family Arena
|Sat, Dec 23
|at Texas
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|Thur, Dec 28
|vs Milwaukee
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat, Jan 6
|vs Empire
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat, Jan 13
|at Milwaukee
|6:05 PM
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|Sun, Jan 14
|vs Texas
|3:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sun, Jan 21
|at Milwaukee
|1:05 PM
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|Fri, Jan 26
|at Chihuahua
|9:00 PM
|Corner Sport Arena
|Sun, Jan 28
|at Texas
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|Sat, Feb 3
|vs San Diego
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Thur, Feb 15
|vs Tacoma
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Fri, Feb 23
|at Chihuahua
|9:00 PM
|Corner Sport Arena
|Sat, Mar 2
|vs Monterrey
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sun, Mar 3
|at Texas
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|Sat, Mar 9
|at Harrisburg
|6:05 PM
|New Holland Arena
|Sun, Mar 10
|at Harrisburg
|5:05 PM
|New Holland Arena
|Wed, Mar 13
|vs Tacoma
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sun, Mar 17
|vs Milwaukee
|3:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat, Mar 23
|at Baltimore
|5:05 PM
|TU Arena
|Sun, Mar 24
|vs Texas
|4:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat, Mar 30
|vs St Louis
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center