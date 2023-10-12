2023-24 Dallas Sidekicks schedule announced

The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the club’s schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Kicks begin the season on the road in Mexico taking on the Monterrey Flash on December 3rd.

The Kick’s home play at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen begins on December pth vs the Texas Outlaws (formally Mesquite).

Dallas Sidekicks 23-24 Schedule

All times central.

Date Opponent Time Venue Sun, Dec 3 at Monterrey 4:35 PM Monterrey Flash Sat, Dec 9 vs Texas 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat, Dec 16 vs San Diego 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sun, Dec 17 at St Louis 3:05 PM Family Arena Sat, Dec 23 at Texas 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena Thur, Dec 28 vs Milwaukee 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat, Jan 6 vs Empire 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat, Jan 13 at Milwaukee 6:05 PM UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sun, Jan 14 vs Texas 3:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sun, Jan 21 at Milwaukee 1:05 PM UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Fri, Jan 26 at Chihuahua 9:00 PM Corner Sport Arena Sun, Jan 28 at Texas 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena Sat, Feb 3 vs San Diego 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Thur, Feb 15 vs Tacoma 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Fri, Feb 23 at Chihuahua 9:00 PM Corner Sport Arena Sat, Mar 2 vs Monterrey 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sun, Mar 3 at Texas 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena Sat, Mar 9 at Harrisburg 6:05 PM New Holland Arena Sun, Mar 10 at Harrisburg 5:05 PM New Holland Arena Wed, Mar 13 vs Tacoma 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sun, Mar 17 vs Milwaukee 3:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat, Mar 23 at Baltimore 5:05 PM TU Arena Sun, Mar 24 vs Texas 4:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat, Mar 30 vs St Louis 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center

﻿