2023-24 Dallas Sidekicks schedule announced

The Dallas Sidekicks have announced the club’s schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Kicks begin the season on the road in Mexico taking on the Monterrey Flash on December 3rd.

The Kick’s home play at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen begins on December pth vs the Texas Outlaws (formally Mesquite).

Dallas Sidekicks 23-24 Schedule

All times central.

DateOpponentTimeVenue
Sun, Dec 3at Monterrey4:35 PMMonterrey Flash
Sat, Dec 9vs Texas7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat, Dec 16vs San Diego7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sun, Dec 17at St Louis3:05 PMFamily Arena
Sat, Dec 23at Texas7:05 PMMesquite Arena
Thur, Dec 28vs Milwaukee7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat, Jan 6vs Empire7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat, Jan 13at Milwaukee6:05 PMUW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 
Sun, Jan 14vs Texas3:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sun, Jan 21at Milwaukee1:05 PMUW-Milwaukee Panther Arena 
Fri, Jan 26at Chihuahua9:00 PMCorner Sport Arena
Sun, Jan 28at Texas7:05 PMMesquite Arena
Sat, Feb 3vs San Diego7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Thur, Feb 15vs Tacoma7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Fri, Feb 23at Chihuahua9:00 PMCorner Sport Arena
Sat, Mar 2vs Monterrey7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sun, Mar 3at Texas7:05 PMMesquite Arena
Sat, Mar 9at Harrisburg6:05 PMNew Holland Arena
Sun, Mar 10at Harrisburg5:05 PMNew Holland Arena
Wed, Mar 13vs Tacoma7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sun, Mar 17vs Milwaukee3:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat, Mar 23at Baltimore5:05 PMTU Arena
Sun, Mar 24vs Texas4:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat, Mar 30vs St Louis7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center

﻿

