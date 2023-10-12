2023-24 Texas Outlaws schedule announced

The re-branded Texas Outlaws, who still play in Mesquite at the Mesquite Arena, have announced the club’s schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The season begins on the road for the Outlaws against the Baltimore Blast on December 2nd. The outlaws home slate starts against the Kansas City Comets on December 16th.
Texas Outlaws Schedule
All times central.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|SAT DEC 2
|at Blast
|5:05 PM
|TU Arena
|THU DEC 7
|at Chihuahua
|9:00 PM
|Corner Sport Arena
|SAT DEC 9
|at Sidekicks
|7:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|SAT DEC 16
|vs Comets
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN DEC 17
|at Comets
|5:05 PM
|Cable Dahmer Arena
|SAT DEC 23
|vs Sidekicks
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SAT DEC 30
|vs Wave
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN JAN 7
|at Sockers
|7:05 PM
|Pechanga Arena San Diego
|TUE JAN 9
|at Strykers
|9:05 PM
|Toyota Arena
|SAT JAN 13
|vs Flash
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN JAN 14
|at Sidekicks
|3:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|SUN JAN 21
|at City FC
|2:05 PM
|Adirondack Bank Center
|THU JAN 25
|vs Wave
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN JAN 28
|vs Sidekicks
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|THU FEB 1
|vs Sockers
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SAT FEB 3
|vs Chihuahua
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SAT FEB 10
|at Chihuahua
|9:00 PM
|Corner Sport Arena
|THU FEB 15
|at Sockers
|9:35 PM
|Pechanga Arena San Diego
|FRI MAR 1
|vs Flash
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN MAR 3
|vs Sidekicks
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SAT MAR 9
|vs Stars
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN MAR 17
|at Flash
|4:35 PM
|Monterrey Flash
|THU MAR 21
|vs Blast
|7:05 PM
|Mesquite Arena
|SUN MAR 24
|at Sidekicks
|4:00 PM
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center