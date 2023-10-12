2023-24 Texas Outlaws schedule announced

The re-branded Texas Outlaws, who still play in Mesquite at the Mesquite Arena, have announced the club’s schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The season begins on the road for the Outlaws against the Baltimore Blast on December 2nd. The outlaws home slate starts against the Kansas City Comets on December 16th.

Texas Outlaws Schedule

All times central.

Date Opponent Time Venue SAT DEC 2 at Blast 5:05 PM TU Arena THU DEC 7 at Chihuahua 9:00 PM Corner Sport Arena SAT DEC 9 at Sidekicks 7:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center SAT DEC 16 vs Comets 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN DEC 17 at Comets 5:05 PM Cable Dahmer Arena SAT DEC 23 vs Sidekicks 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SAT DEC 30 vs Wave 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN JAN 7 at Sockers 7:05 PM Pechanga Arena San Diego TUE JAN 9 at Strykers 9:05 PM Toyota Arena SAT JAN 13 vs Flash 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN JAN 14 at Sidekicks 3:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center SUN JAN 21 at City FC 2:05 PM Adirondack Bank Center THU JAN 25 vs Wave 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN JAN 28 vs Sidekicks 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena THU FEB 1 vs Sockers 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SAT FEB 3 vs Chihuahua 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SAT FEB 10 at Chihuahua 9:00 PM Corner Sport Arena THU FEB 15 at Sockers 9:35 PM Pechanga Arena San Diego FRI MAR 1 vs Flash 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN MAR 3 vs Sidekicks 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SAT MAR 9 vs Stars 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN MAR 17 at Flash 4:35 PM Monterrey Flash THU MAR 21 vs Blast 7:05 PM Mesquite Arena SUN MAR 24 at Sidekicks 4:00 PM Credit Union of Texas Event Center