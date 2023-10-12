Categories MASL, Texas Outlaws

2023-24 Texas Outlaws schedule announced

by Buzz Carrick

The re-branded Texas Outlaws, who still play in Mesquite at the Mesquite Arena, have announced the club’s schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The season begins on the road for the Outlaws against the Baltimore Blast on December 2nd. The outlaws home slate starts against the Kansas City Comets on December 16th.

Texas Outlaws Schedule

All times central.

DateOpponentTimeVenue
SAT DEC 2at Blast5:05 PMTU Arena
THU DEC 7at Chihuahua9:00 PMCorner Sport Arena
SAT DEC 9at Sidekicks7:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
SAT DEC 16vs Comets7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN DEC 17at Comets5:05 PMCable Dahmer Arena
SAT DEC 23vs Sidekicks7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SAT DEC 30vs Wave7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN JAN 7at Sockers7:05 PMPechanga Arena San Diego
TUE JAN 9at Strykers9:05 PMToyota Arena
SAT JAN 13vs Flash7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN JAN 14at Sidekicks3:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center
SUN JAN 21at City FC2:05 PMAdirondack Bank Center
THU JAN 25vs Wave7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN JAN 28vs Sidekicks7:05 PMMesquite Arena
THU FEB 1vs Sockers7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SAT FEB 3vs Chihuahua7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SAT FEB 10at Chihuahua9:00 PMCorner Sport Arena
THU FEB 15at Sockers9:35 PMPechanga Arena San Diego
FRI MAR 1vs Flash7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN MAR 3vs Sidekicks7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SAT MAR 9vs Stars7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN MAR 17at Flash4:35 PMMonterrey Flash
THU MAR 21vs Blast7:05 PMMesquite Arena
SUN MAR 24at Sidekicks4:00 PMCredit Union of Texas Event Center

