FC Dallas Academy and North Texas SC’s winger/midfield Anthony Ramirez has been called into the latest Mexico U18 side. Coach Carlos Cabino has called in these players for a camp between October 8th and 14th.

Ramirez has been named to various Mexico and US teams since the U15 level but it’s yet tied to either.

Ramirez has been on 3rd Degree’s homegrown lists for a few seasons now. He doesn’t graduate high school till May of next year and remains high in our future pro outlook.