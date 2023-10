According to our sources, FC Dallas Academy midfielder Andre Saucedo has been called up for a Mexico U15 camp in Mexico City. The player is set to depart this weekend.

Saucedo is a 2008 (Current FCD U16) and ranks highly in our own scouting lists for that class. Saucedo is also US eligible and could likely be so for Peru as well.

I’ve looked around and haven’t found online confirmation of the camp yet. When I do I will add it in this space.

Andre Saucedo (47) takes a free kick in the Dallas Cup match against Cedar Stars Academy on April 12, 2022, at Richland College. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)