FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

9th in the West FC Dallas (42 points, 10-10-12) hosts Last in the West Colorado Rapids (26 points, 5-16-11). FC Dallas has a game in hand on most of the West and this is it. FCD is still alive but the Rapids have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Los Toros will clinch a playoff spot with a win in either of their remaining games. The magic number is three. Two ties won’t get it done, probably.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Adrian Healey and Calen Carr

Spanish: Ramses Sandoval and Walter Roque

English Radio: 97.1 The Freak and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Mark Dodd, and Steve Davis are on the call.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

At this point in the season, with no mid-week games, the XI is pretty settled. Coach Nico seems to have settled on a 4-4-2-ish type shape the last few games. Call it a 4-2-3-1 if you prefer.

When I chatted with him on Wednesday, Coach said Asier Illarramendi would be good to go and didn’t partake in training that day just cause.

3rd Degree’s FCD XI Prediction Vs Colorado Rapids, Oct 14, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Sam Junqua

Dante Sealy

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Facundo Quignon

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Jose Martinez

Liam Fraser

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi

Questionable: Facundo Quignon

International Duty: Bernard Kamungo

International Duty: Nolan Norris

International Duty: Antonio Carrera

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Parul Arriola

Colorado Rapids

OUT – Alex Gersbach (lower-body injury)

OUT – Jack Price (Achilles)

OUT – William Yarbrough (lower-body injury)

OUT – Max (removed from team activities)

OUT – Sam Nicholson (lower-body injury)

International Duty: Moïse Bombito

International Duty: Danny Leyva

International Duty: Diego Rubio

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Max, Diego Rubio

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas will be in their alternate white with black shorts. Colorado is in claret and blue.

MLS kit assignments for Colorado Rapids at FC Dallas, October 14, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 36#DALvCOL



R: Marcos DeOLIVEIRA



REGULAR SEASON:

101 g, 3.82 Y/g, 12 R, 27 pens, 25.91 F/g



HOME: 99 g, 1.80 Y/g, 6 R, 15 pens, 12.90 FC/g

AWAY: 2.04 Y/g, 6 R, 12 pens, 13.06 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 44 W – 26 D – 29 L (1.596 PPG)#DTID #Rapids96 — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) October 11, 2023

More Game Info

FCD record: 10-10-12 (42 points – 9th in West)

10-10-12 (42 points – 9th in West) COL record : 5-16-11 (26 points – 14th in West)

: 5-16-11 (26 points – 14th in West) FCD vs. COL all-time : 35-28-18 (121 goals scored, 102 goals conceded)

: 35-28-18 (121 goals scored, 102 goals conceded) FCD vs. COL home: 26-8-7 (74 goals scored, 42 goals conceded)

FC Dallas has allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (35) and ranks No. 3 in GAA (1.00)

When scoring first, FC Dallas is 8-2-4 and 8-2-0 when scoring twice.

Dallas has two wins and a draw in its last three games vs Rapids at Toyota Stadium.

FCD has given up 10 goals in the final 15 minutes of the 1st half. That’s roughly a third of all their goals against coming in that interval.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals (11) during the 76-90 minute interval of the match, third most in MLS. That’s roughly a third of all their goals for coming in that interval.

FC Dallas has won 18 points from losing positions in the MLS this season, more than any other team.

8 of the 10 FCD wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

Dallas has a 17-2-2 record in the 20 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 1 in MLS for save percentage (76.4%) and No. 7 in goals against average (0.99).

Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett now has a goal contribution five of his last six games for the club.

The Rapids have struggled on the road against FC Dallas, their last win at Toyota Stadium was in 2016.

GAME-WINNING GOALS – SINGLE SEASON

Jeff Cunningham (2009) 7

Eddie Johnson (2004) 7

Jesús Ferreira (2023) 7