Meet the FC Dallas U12s for 2023-24

As we continue our 23-24 Academy roster breakdowns we’re down to the U12s, the final group. At this level, FCD runs two teams North and South.

If you are interested in the older groups you can find the U19s here. The U17s here. And the 16s. Plus the 15s, the 14s, and the 13s.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2012s are the prime U12 class.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

FC Dallas U12 North for 2023-24

The names are all brand new to me and I know next to nothing about them at all.

Coaches: Phil Gomez

Numbers: 30 and up with 1 exception.

No. Names Pos Notes 16 Angello Pastran 30 Gaines Shipman 31 Elliot Smith 32 Nash Norris Nolan Norris’ brother. 33 Evan Boyette 35 Carlos Meta G 37 Ricardo Reyes 38 Luke Brown 39 Carson Turner 40 Thiago Sevillano 44 Santiago Garcia 45 Gavin Hickam Younger brother of FCD U17 Landon Hickam? 47 Lorenzo Hernandez 48 Lincoln Clark 51 Mateo Arriaga 88 Roberto Nino

FC Dallas U12 South for 2023-24

This group looks light in numbers on the roster. Perhaps they are still filling it out?

Coaches: Tony Falcon

Numbers: 30 and up.

No Name Pos Notes 36 Tate Wood 41 Diego Contreras 42 Cayson Lites 43 Antonio de la Torre 46 Cesar Cardona 49 Jeronimo Atehurtua 52 Andrew Trigueros 52 Luis Torres 83 Jareth Cornejo G

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong or, for that matter, know anything at all? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.