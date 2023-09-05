Meet the FC Dallas U12s for 2023-24

As we continue our 23-24 Academy roster breakdowns we’re down to the U12s, the final group. At this level, FCD runs two teams North and South.
For the 2023-24 season, the 2012s are the prime U12 class.
Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.
FC Dallas U12 North for 2023-24
The names are all brand new to me and I know next to nothing about them at all.
Coaches: Phil Gomez
Numbers: 30 and up with 1 exception.
|No.
|Names
|Pos
|Notes
|16
|Angello Pastran
|30
|Gaines Shipman
|31
|Elliot Smith
|32
|Nash Norris
|Nolan Norris’ brother.
|33
|Evan Boyette
|35
|Carlos Meta
|G
|37
|Ricardo Reyes
|38
|Luke Brown
|39
|Carson Turner
|40
|Thiago Sevillano
|44
|Santiago Garcia
|45
|Gavin Hickam
|Younger brother of FCD U17 Landon Hickam?
|47
|Lorenzo Hernandez
|48
|Lincoln Clark
|51
|Mateo Arriaga
|88
|Roberto Nino
FC Dallas U12 South for 2023-24
This group looks light in numbers on the roster. Perhaps they are still filling it out?
Coaches: Tony Falcon
Numbers: 30 and up.
|No
|Name
|Pos
|Notes
|36
|Tate Wood
|41
|Diego Contreras
|42
|Cayson Lites
|43
|Antonio de la Torre
|46
|Cesar Cardona
|49
|Jeronimo Atehurtua
|52
|Andrew Trigueros
|52
|Luis Torres
|83
|Jareth Cornejo
|G
I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong or, for that matter, know anything at all? Let me know.
If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.