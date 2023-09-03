Meet the FC Dallas U19s for 2023-24

It’s that time of year again. Time for the roster breakdowns for the 2023-24 FC Dallas Academy season. I have obtained the latest rosters from FC Dallas and will be digging into them one at a time.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2005s and 2006s are the prime U19 classes.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

As of today’s roster, FCD isn’t listing any U17s up with the U19s. That’s a thing you will probably see change over time. FCD loves to move kids up and down. They also have players labeled as “DPs” who can move down a level and play with ECNL.

Interestingly there seem to be more players taking a gap year with the 19s than in previous seasons. Likely looking for a spot in college soccer.

The North Texas SC Factor

AKA, Who to Watch

I used to do a key players or players to watch section on these rosters. North Texas has changed that as playing there, in a way, identifies the kids we should be watching for at U19.

A handful of the players will spend a fair amount of time with North Texas SC on amateur contracts. Jared Salazar (2006), Nayrobi Vargas (2006), Luke Shreiner (2006), Mason Grimm (2005), and Anthony Ramirez (2005) are the ones who have done so already.

There are three players not listed here who are signed to North Texas SC that you might see come down and play with the 19s as they are still eligible: Dylan Lacy (2005), Diego Garcia (2006), and Ale Urzua (2006).

Heck, technically FCD Homegrowns Nolan Norris (2005) and Tarik Scott (2005) are also still U19 eligible.

There is also a player who just signed with North Texas last week but is still listed here: Malachi Molina.

FC Dallas U19s for 2023-24

Coach: Chuey Vara.

Number band: mostly 30 and up with a couple of exceptions.

No. Name Pos Year Class Notes 3 Adrian Anguiano CB 2005 23 Former Mexico U16. Looks like he’s taking a gap year. 22 Cristian Gallo RB 2005 24 Converted F to RB. 29 Ricardo Vivó F/M 2005 23 Gap year? Mexico eligible. 30 Jared Salazar AM 2006 24 This lefty has made his North Texas SC debut already. Portland commit. 31 Malachi Molina F/RB 2006 25 Recently signed with NTXSC. Jamiaca U17 (also US eligible). 32 Victor Gomez G 2005 23 Former US U16. Gap year? 33 Daniel Baran W 2006 25 New player from Chicago Socker where he scored bags of goals. Won the FCD fitness test a couple of weeks ago. 34 Nayrobi Vargas F 2006 24 Honduras U17. Has an agent. Has played and scored for NTXSC. 35 Luke Shreiner CB 2006 24 Former Dallas Texans player. 6’2″ish. Also made NTX debut. Northwestern commit. 36 Stetson Buttrill F 2005 24 Former FCD ECNL player. 38 Carlos Lopez F 2006 24? “Flaco.” From DeKalb IL. Took part in Alianza EL Paso. 39 Gael Medrano F 2006 24 Mexico U16, former Philly Union Academy. Joined last season. 41 Aaron Pondeca F/M 2006 24 Former FCD ECNL player. 42 Mason Grimm CB 2005 24 Recent NTX debut, Maturing into a solid prospect. SMU commit. 44 Ashton Medina F 2006 24 Former FCD ECNL player. Moved up late in 22-23. 45 Mikey Murphy RB/6 2006 25 I like him better at 6 than RB. 46 Isaac Romero M 2006 25 Joined from Solar some time back. 47 Aiden Bazzell CB 2006 24 Injured much of last spring. Good size. 49 Henry Canizalez LB 2006 24 Lefty. 51 Anthony Ramirez F/W 2005 24 He’s long been on my Homegrown watch list. Frequently plays for NTXSC. 54 Gabriel Brandon CB 2006 24 “Toro” Good defender and leader. 57 Emanuel Radilla F 2005 23 Gap year? Has played some in ECNL. 60 Fabian Enriquez G 2006 24 “Chooks” Probable number 1 keeper. 62 Rey Marquez W/M 2006 24? From Porter TX, joined late in 22-23 season. 64 Braeden Backus LB 2006 24 From Michigan Jaguars. Joined late in 22-23.

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.

Jared Salazar and Nayrobi Vargas tie with several other players for the Golden Boot with 3 goals at the 2023 GA Cup. (Courtesy MLS Next)