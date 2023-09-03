Meet the FC Dallas U17s for 2023-24

And so we continue down the age brackets of the FC Dallas Academy for the 2023-24 season. You can find the U19s here.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2007s are the prime U17 classes with the 2008s at U16.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

Again, Dallas so far has listed all the 2008s at U16 but since the U17 bracket is much more competitive you might see some 2008s playing up during the season. And some 2007s may go to U19s or North Texas SC.

The Big Missing Name

Before we go too far I have to mention the big missing name: Gabriel Mendonca.

He’s the 16-year-old who recently joined FC Dallas from Flamengo in Brazil potentially with a 20% sell-on. He was born in the US.

But FCD didn’t list him on the U17 roster they sent me. I do know he is here, has been here training with this group, and playing in scrimmages, etc.

I emailed to ask why he was missing but haven’t heard back yet. (Holiday.)

I hear he’s pretty good. A left back at Flamengo, where he was captain, but he’s been playing in central midfield here.

Gabriel Mendonca joins FC Dallas.

Buzz’s U17 Watch List

Since none of these young men have broken in with North Texas SC yet, I will give you a few names high on my personal talent boards. (In alphabetical order)

Michael Cortellessa – Nominally a right back but he can play all over. The Ryan Hollingshead 2.0 bit is very legit.

Niko Montoya – The next hot keeper name at FCD. He spent most of this summer training with the FCD first team.

Bryce Outman – A very talented, long-time US Youth International wing/a-mid but he is tiny, like 5’1″. Can he compete with the grown-ass men he will find at U17? Big test coming up.

Caleb Swann – Two-way central mid with a Pomykal-like work rate. I’m very high on this kid. His mind is a second ahead of the game at this level.

Ren Sylvester – Brand new forward from Michigan Jaguars who raised my eyebrows at Dallas Cup. I look forward to seeing more. Tall and lanky.

FC Dallas U17s for 2023-24

This class has had massive changes over the years with only a few players left from when they were U13s.

Coach: Matias Asorey.

Number band: mostly 29 and down aside from the newer two keepers.

No. Name Pos Class Notes 1 Blake Wheeler G 25 One of FCD originals. 2 Michael Cortellessa RB 25 US Youth International. Ryan Hollingshead 2.0. Originally from Caly. 4 Kaka Scabin CB 25 Joined from Inter Miami for 21-22 season. Strong passer from the back. 5 Luke Munson CB 25 Joined from Solar for 22-23 season. 7 Jaidyn Contreras W/M 25 Joined from Dynamo for 22-23 season. 8 Marlon Luccin 8 26 FCD Assistant Coach Peter Luccin’s son. 9 Chris Salazar F/9 26 Joined from Solar for 22-23 season. Big, physical 9. 11 Ren Sylvester F 25 New for 23-24 from Michigan Jaguars. Played with FCD in ’23 Dallas Cup. 12 Caleb Swann 8 25 Joined from Solar for 22-23 season. Lefty. He’s trained with NTX. 14 Saul Guzman CB 25 One of FCD originals. 15 Ian Charles 6 25 Puerto Rico U17. Joined from Arlington SA (Virginia) for 22-23 season. 16 Landon Hickam 6 25 Moved up from FCD ECNL during 22-23 season. Former Kentucky Fire Juniors. 17 Bryce Outman M/F 25 US Youth International. Joined from Solar a few years ago. 18 Lucas Cavalcante F/M 25 One of FCD originals. 19 Josmar Guandique W 25 From De Anza Force SC (CA). Former US U15. New for 23-24 season. 20 Cris Arteaga M AKA Cristopher Arteaga de Paz. From Austin FC. New for 23-24 season. 21 Aydin Pondeca D 25 Has played for City Futsal SC. New for 23-24 season. 23 Neo Che W/OB 25 Justin’s little brother. One of FCD originals. 24 Joshua Torquato W 25 One of FCD originals. 25 Ian Witis-Hughes W 25 Joined for 22-23 season from BVB. Dynamic winger. 26 Jonathan Dozier LB 26 Joined from IMG for 22-23 season. 27 Judah McCloud D From Chicago Fire Academy, joined for 21-22 season. 28 Antonio Zertuche Jr M 25 One of FCD originals. 57 Niko Montoya G Trained with FCD 1st team for most of this summer. From the Cincy area, joined officially for ’22-23 season. 59 Curtis Lynch G 25 Joined Dec 22 from Sacramento United.

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.

FC Dallas U16s stand together before the penalty shootout in the MLS Next Cup match against Miami Rush Kendall SC at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, June 18, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)