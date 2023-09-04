Game grades – FC Dallas vs Atlanta United

Dallas finished off a busy week on Saturday against high-powered Atlanta United. Jesus Ferreira returned to the lineup after two games out, and his impact was immediate. He created the chance for an Arriola goal in the fourth minute, which got Dallas out to an instant lead.

Atlanta then struck on either side of halftime before Dallas got an equalizer in the 62nd minute through Bernard Kamungo.

The match would end 2-2, and FCD will now have to wait until the 16th for their next opponent.

Starters

(6/10) GK – Jimmy Maurer

A decent overall performance in place of the suspended Paes. Had multiple quality saves and even some nice distribution. Might feel like he could’ve gotten a hand to the second Atlanta goal.

(5.5/10) LB – Marco Farfan

Had a well-taken goal disallowed for offside in the build-up, but otherwise, it wasn’t a very noticeable game for the normally influential defender. Put in a few crosses, but not much more than that. He passed off Lobzhanidze to Kamungo before the second ATL goal, but it’s hard to pin any blame on him for the finish.

(5/10) CB – Sebastian Ibeagha

The tall defender’s night will be remembered most by when he got bodied by Giakoumakis for the first Atlanta goal – as he was significantly out-jumped in the box. Outside of the goal, he did well to make clearances around the FCD penalty area.

(6/10) CB – Jose Martinez

Defensively, Martinez did what was required of him. He started in place of Tafari, who was given the night off. His main contribution though was a delicately chipped long ball over the top for Kamungo’s goal.

(6.5/10) RB – Geovane Jesus

A refreshingly good showing for the young Brazilian. He defended well and marked runners, but most distinctly were his constant runs going forward. It felt like he was continually an option down the FCD right flank.

(6.5/10) CM – Asier Illarramendi

A first start for FCD, and a solid one too. He was able to get involved early and often, playing creative and progressive passes. Also put in solid work defensively when needed. So far, the Spanish veteran has proven to be a welcome sight to the Dallas midfield.

(4.5/10) CM – Liam Fraser

Won the ball back on a couple of occasions but was pretty much non-existent. The vast majority of his passes were pretty safe. He came off in the 79th minute for Pomykal.

(6/10) AM – Alan Velasco

The newly minted Argentina international looked like himself Saturday night – lively and aggressive. Found himself with space in the FCD midfield all game, with mixed results. At times he was sloppy with his touches or forced unnecessary passes, but also looked dangerous running at defenders.

(7/10) FW – Bernard Kamungo

Was beaten in the FCD box after Lobzhanidze cut back to bend in a nice goal. However, he nullified the Atlanta goal just four minutes later with a direct, well-timed run and opportunistic chip over Guzan. Unfortunately, he also injured himself on the play and was subbed out.

(7/10) ST – Jesus Ferreira

Jesus’s influence showed immediately upon his return to the lineup. It was a great display of strength and pressure to push Miles Robinson off the ball in the ATL box before teeing up Arriola’s tap-in. His only real goal-scoring chance was put off the post, but he was Dallas’s primary creator regardless. It is clear how much better FCD is in attack when Jesus plays.

(7/10) FW – Paul Arriola

A very encouraging performance for the FCD winger. He was the direct beneficiary in the fourth minute of Ferreira’s high pressure, as he slotted in an easy tap-in goal. Later he played a beautiful, clipped ball to Ferreira, who unfortunately put it off the post. Overall, his creativity and pace were on display all night.

Subs

(6/10) FW – Eugene Ansah

The summer signing came on in the 64th minute after Kamungo’s goal and injury. During his brief time, he was able to get off three shots, but none on frame. He figures to be an important player down the stretch if Kamungo is to miss time.

(N/A) FW – Dante Sealy

The homegrown came on in the 86th minute for Arriola. During his brief cameo, he was only able to manage a few touches.

(N/A) MF – Sebastian Lletget

Like Sealy, Lletget came on in 86th minute as fresh legs and wasn’t given much time to make an impact.

(5/10) MF – Paxton Pomykal

The midfielder subbed on for Fraser, who took his spot in the starting lineup tonight. During his 11 minutes, Pomykal was unable to do anything influential.