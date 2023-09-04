Meet the FC Dallas U16s for 2023-24

And so we continue down the age brackets of the FC Dallas Academy for the 2023-24 season with the U16s.

The U16 age team was created last season so this is just the second season for this age tier to exist at FCD. In the past, two classes would be combined at U17 causing a loss of PT or players being dropped from the Academy. But not anymore.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2008s are the prime U16 class.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

It seems FCD recruited aggressively at this level as 6 new players are coming in.

Buzz’s U16 Watch List

Here’s my watch list for this age bracket. (In alphabetical order) Will some of them be at U17 more than U16?

Tadesse Hart – An aggressive winger with pace and ball skill who, so far, can dribble past any defender I’ve seen him go up against.

Zach Molomo – Another GAM coming through the Academy converted from forward to CB. He quite often plays up age. Frankly, I’d expect him at U17 as much as U16 – hence the jersey low number. Big-time prospect.

Matthew Razo – Probably my favorite 6 in the Academy with bags of grit and willpower. He needs to control his energy a bit now that he’s playing 90 minutes. I have high expectations.

Erik Rosales – A recent Academy find promoted from inside the FCD Youth system. I dig his attacking style, finding him to be dangerous and interesting.

Andre Saucedo – The playmaking 10 who stirs the soup at this level. Can he learn to defend and consistently perform against bigger and stronger players?

FC Dallas U16s for 2023-24

I have very little high school class info yet on any of these players so I’ve eliminated that column this time.

Coach: Scott James.

Number band: 30 and up aside from Molomo.

No. Name Pos Notes 6 Zach Molomo CB Forward converted to CB full-time last year. 30 Josue Fuentes GK Honduras and US eligible. 31 Leo Enriquez GK Believe he’s the younger brother of U19 keeper Fabian Enriquez. 32 Jonah Gibson M New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. Also formally Solar SC. 32 Aiden Bernklau Wostl M New for 23-24 from IMG Academy. 33 Gavin Vo 8/LB 34 Kevin Rodriguez CB/CM Good passing CB. 35 Gio Alvarez W/M/RB Versatile, I’ve seen him play all over the field. 36 Matthew Razo 6/8 I like him better as a 6 than 8. 37 Tadesse Hart W Joined from Solar after U13s. Dynamic wing. 38 Santiago Rosales-Castillo W/M 39 Erik Rosales LW Moved up last year from FCD Youth Central Medina. 40 Gabriel Watkins D New for 23-24 from Solar. 41 Pierre Mazzawi F New for ’23-24 from Solar. Also played for City Futsal. 42 Pietro Moreira M New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. ECNL 2023 All-Conference 1st Team. 43 Aiden Jordan GK New for 23-24 from Solar. 44 Wyatt Easterly RB Formally at Solar West. 45 Jaxon Meese W/M 47 Andre Saucedo AM Playmaker. Joined from Solar after U13s. 49 Bruno Luna LB Joined for 22-23 from Barca Academy (AZ). 50 Eunho Lee LW Joined for 22-23 from San Antonio FC. 51 Christian Hernandez CB “Nano.” New for 22-23. Dallas Texans captain when they won ECNL.

FC Dallas U15 forward Zach Molomo shoots in the MLS NEXT Showcase match against Orlando City SC on June 28, 2022, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)