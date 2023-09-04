Match Photos – North Texas SC vs Colorado Rapids 2

North Texas SC gave up another comeback win last night, this one to Rapids 2. But Daniel McCullough brought us back great pics anyway.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Nolan Norris slides in from behind in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca receives the ball while holding up the defender in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Amet Korca clears the ball in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Antonio Carrera takes a goal kick in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jose Mulato scores in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca pulls the ball back in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris stretches out for the ball in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Herbert Endeley dribbles across the top of the box in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jose Mulato shoots in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Hope Avayevu scores his penalty kick in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Herbert Endeley fights to get around the defender in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca is blocked by the keeper, resulting in a penalty, in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Diego Garcia has the shot blocked by the keeper in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Diego Garcia leaps for the header in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Carl Sainte changes direction in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris dribbles around the defender in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Jose Mulato shoots in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

Amet Korca wins the header in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)