Match Photos – North Texas SC vs Colorado Rapids 2

by Buzz Carrick

North Texas SC gave up another comeback win last night, this one to Rapids 2. But Daniel McCullough brought us back great pics anyway.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

20230903_fcd_202962 Norris
Nolan Norris slides in from behind in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202988 Pondeca
Tomas Pondeca receives the ball while holding up the defender in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_203004 Korca
Amet Korca clears the ball in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202820 Carrera
Antonio Carrera takes a goal kick in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202764 Mulato
Jose Mulato scores in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202714 Pondeca
Tomas Pondeca pulls the ball back in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202930 Norris
Nolan Norris stretches out for the ball in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202648 Endeley
Herbert Endeley dribbles across the top of the box in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202589 Mulato
Jose Mulato shoots in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202568 Hope
Hope Avayevu scores his penalty kick in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202626 Endeley
Herbert Endeley fights to get around the defender in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202552 Pondeca
Tomas Pondeca is blocked by the keeper, resulting in a penalty, in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_202537 Garcia
Diego Garcia has the shot blocked by the keeper in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_203115 Garcia
Diego Garcia leaps for the header in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_203076 Sainte
Carl Sainte changes direction in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_203053 Norris
Nolan Norris dribbles around the defender in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_203034 Mulato
Jose Mulato shoots in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)
20230903_fcd_203181 Korca
Amet Korca wins the header in the MLS Next Pro match against Colorado Rapids 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Sunday, September 03, 2023. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

