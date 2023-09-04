Meet the FC Dallas U15s for 2023-24

And now it’s time for the U15s as we continue down the age brackets of the FC Dallas Academy for the 2023-24 season.

You can find the U19s here. The U17s here. And the 16s.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2009s are the prime U15 class.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

This age is when big changes start to happen with these players… for many different reasons.

Buzz’s U15 Watch List

I’ve only seen this group a couple of times – I try to wait till kids are U14s at Dallas Cup before I go watch – so this watch list from here to pro will likely change dramatically.

Here are a few names high on my personal talent boards anyway. (In alphabetical order)

Jordyn Eason – Highly regarded and dangerous striker who came to FCD from LAFC.

Diego Echevarria – Forward who has scored bunches of goals for this club over the last two years.

Saul Rios – Brought in from FCD El Paso and has played up age groups quite a few times. FCD seems to have him on the top-tier keeper pathway.

Liam Vejrostek – Versatile and highly skilled left back that can play multiple positions on the field in addition to his primary one.

Kyle Velasquez – For me, the most dynamic and interesting player in this group. Controls games with skill, range, and energy.

FC Dallas U15s for 2023-24

We’re also getting into the territory where I will know less about these kids only having seen them at Dallas Cup back in April for the first time.

Coach: Alex Aldaz.

Number band: 29 and down.

No. Name Pods Notes 1 Zach Wells G 2 Kaleb Panozzo R/CB 3 Liam Vejrostek LB Joined late in 21-22 from RSL Arizona. 4 Mark Drygas CB 5 Ahmad Odom CB 7 Jordyn Eason F 22-23 addition from LAFC Academy. 8 Pedro Dias New for the 23-24 season from San Francisco Glens Academy. 9 Diego Cruz W 10 Steel Cook AM Playmaker. 11 Diego Echevarria LW/9 “Echy.” Puerto Rico Youth International. Recruited from FC Force (AYSES) 12 Erick Vargas W/8 Went from FC Dallas to Solar to DKSC and then back to FCD for 22-23 season. 13 Juan Carrera G The 4th Carrera sibling. 14 Emmanuel Alvarez L/CB “Manny.” 15 Kyle Velasquez 8 22-23 addition from Solar. 16 Sebastian Aragundi M/RB 17 Christian Wygant 6/CB 22-23 addition. 18 Zac Fumtim RB middle name Adonis 19 Saúl Rios G From FCD El Paso. US and Mexico eligible. Sometimes listed as Rios-Ponce. 20 Abren S Vega M 23 Ethan Kurpiewski 6/CB 22-23 addition from West Florida Flames. He was 6’1″ already last year. 25 Austin Chukwu W 22-23 addition from Alves, Spain. 26 Dominic Salm 6/8 “Nico.” New for the 23-24 season from Louisana TDP Elite. 27 Luke Martey F Up from FCD ECNL. 28 Caleb Wegman F 6’4″ at U14. Joined from Cross City Soccer for 23-24 after playing in some 2023 Dallas Cup games with FCD. (See pic below.)

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.

Caleb Wegman (right), FCD’s 6’4″ U14 at the 2023 Dallas Cup. (Buzz Carrick)