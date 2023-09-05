Meet the FC Dallas U14s for 2023-24

Now we’re getting down to the teams I have yet to see play in out 23-24 Academy roster breakdowns.

From a time management standpoint – and perhaps the absurdity of “scouting” 12-year-olds, I don’t usually watch teams until they hit the Dallas Cup as U14s.

If you are interested in the older groups you can find the U19s here. The U17s here. And the 16s. Plus the 15s.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2010s are the prime U14 class.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

Buzz’s U14 Watch List

Since I have not scouted this group personally yet I do not have a watch list. All of my lists of prime prospects come from my own viewings.

I do have a few names that people have recommended to me but that’s not the same thing.

FC Dallas U14s for 2023-24

This roster feels a bit short to me. But I double-checked and 17 players is correct. Leaving room for ads maybe?

Coaches: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Numbers: 21 and up (odd range) with the exception of the keeper Alvarez with the very American 0.

Clearly, I’m just starting to learn about these kids.

No. Name Pos Notes 0 Josiah Álvarez G 21 Christian Guillén-López CB 22 Alex Soria CM 24 Dariel Orta LB 26 Eduardo Salas G “Tito” 27 Patrick Arne CB 31 Christopher Olvera New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. 32 Justus Jones CM 33 Seif Awad M/D New 23-24 from Solar. 34 Braulio Hernandez Borjas CM 35 Sammy Guevara 36 Karthik Mathai F/M New 23-24 from Solar, formally with OKC Energy. 39 Aiden Gallardo F Scored a brace to win U13 Dallas Cup Final. 41 Neil Akem W Phil Akem’s younger brother. 42 Tamba Hallie II 44 Xavier Gómez 53 Brennen McDonald

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.

Aiden Gallardo with the FCD U13s in the 2023 Dallas Cup.