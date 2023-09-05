Meet the FC Dallas U13s for 2023-24

The 13s are always an important year as FC Dallas compresses their two U12 teams – North and South – down into one team. That means a large number of players move to ECNL or other clubs.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2011s are the prime U13 class.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

FC Dallas U13s for 2023-24

Coaches: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Numbers: 1 to 20 with 2 keeper outliers.

No. Name Pos Notes 1 David Jaimes G 2 Jayden Tran M/D 4 Samuel Onsarigo F/W 5 Jackson Pea LB 6 Daniel Villarreal M/D 7 Jonathan Vargas LB Little brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas. 9 Lenon Luccin F/W Peter Luccin’s younger son. 10 Luis Salas CM 11 Nathan Vasquez F/M 12 William Carbajal CB 13 Jacob Modersohn G 14 Johnny Jiminez F/M 15 Levi Cagle F/M Moves up for 23-24 from ECNL Red. 16 Arjun Dasgupta M Moves up for 23-24 from ECNL Red. 18 Santiago Navarro F/M 19 Jaylen Aybar F/M New for 23-24, from DKSC. Possibly this kid? 20 Rowan Lester CB 50 Benji Flowers F/W Brother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers. 57 D’Alessandro Ochoa M

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.

FC Dallas U12s win Dallas Cup 2023, April 7, 2023. (Courtesy Chandler Moreau)