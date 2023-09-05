Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

Meet the FC Dallas U13s for 2023-24

The 13s are always an important year as FC Dallas compresses their two U12 teams – North and South – down into one team. That means a large number of players move to ECNL or other clubs.

For the 2023-24 season, the 2011s are the prime U13 class.

Please remember these rosters are subject to change. They can, and do, change. Frequently.

FC Dallas U13s for 2023-24

Coaches: Adam Wells & Toto Schmugge

Numbers: 1 to 20 with 2 keeper outliers.

No.NamePosNotes
1David JaimesG
2Jayden TranM/D
4Samuel OnsarigoF/W
5Jackson PeaLB
6Daniel VillarrealM/D
7Jonathan VargasLBLittle brother of FCD U15 Erick Vargas.
9Lenon LuccinF/WPeter Luccin’s younger son.
10Luis SalasCM
11Nathan VasquezF/M
12William CarbajalCB
13Jacob ModersohnG
14Johnny JiminezF/M
15Levi CagleF/MMoves up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
16Arjun DasguptaMMoves up for 23-24 from ECNL Red.
18Santiago NavarroF/M
19Jaylen Aybar F/MNew for 23-24, from DKSC. Possibly this kid?
20Rowan LesterCB
50Benji FlowersF/WBrother of Oregon commit Aaron Flowers.
57D’Alessandro OchoaM

I do my best to get info on all these kids but I am certainly not infallible. Sometimes Google lets me down. See something wrong? Let me know.

If you think a player is missing, I don’t know what to tell you. This is the roster FCD has given me to start the season and, hopefully, it’s accurate.

FC Dallas U12s win Dallas Cup 2023, April 7, 2023. (Courtesy Chandler Moreau)
FC Dallas U12s win Dallas Cup 2023, April 7, 2023. (Courtesy Chandler Moreau)

