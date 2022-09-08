The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U13s

The last group of our Academy roster project is the FC Dallas U13s. As is always the case, this group is made of the two U12 teams the club runs – North and South – combined into one as they move up a level this season.

Like the U13s, this is another level I don’t usually scout.

Our prior 2022-23 roster breakdowns are here: U19s, U17s, U16s, U15s, and U14s.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

I don’t know of any new kids for the U13s since they are already cramming two teams into one.

Notable Absences

Just one.

Santi Gonzalez. A play-making central mid (2010) that I’ve been aware of for a long time due to his aggressive (family run?) social media. He was with FCD pre-Academy, left for the U12 level, but came back after half a season, and has now gone to Solar.

As usual, there are a lot of names moved out here. FCD goes from two U12 teams to one U13 so 10 or more kids moved down to ECNL Premier or to other clubs.

Buzz’s Key Returning Players

Call this a watch list, if you want. Reminder, I haven’t scouted this team yet. So this list is based on word of mouth and recommendations. Or if they played up with the 2009s at some point I’ve made a note of them.

Papi Njie

Aiden Gallardo

Sammy Guevara

Neil Akem

Braulio Hernández Borjas

Jordan Williams

Patrick Arne

Dariel Orta

This is a longer list than usual. I hear this group is very talented but also I have yet to see them. I almost always start out with more names at younger ages and thin my lists down as they age.

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U13 Roster

2010s

Coaches: Toto Schmugge and Adam Wells are coaching this U13 group together as well as the U14s.

This group will be wearing numbers 31 and up. Like the U14s, I deleted the class column as I don’t have that info for any of these players.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes & Comments 31 Alhaji Njie F/W 2010 “Papi.” 39 Aiden Gallardo F 2010 35 Sammy Guevara 2010 41 Neil Akem W 2010 Has played up with 2009s. Phil Akem’s brother. 42 Tamba Hallie II 2010 34 Braulio Hernández Borjas CM 2010 22 Alex Soria CM 2010 Changed to #22. 53 Brennen McDonald 2010 29 Jordan Williams 2010 Has played up with 2009s. 27 Patrick Arne CB 2010 26 Eduardo Salas 2010 21 Christian Guillén-López CB 2010 Changed to #21 32 Justus Jones 2010 24 Dariel Orta LB 2010 Changed to #24 44 Xavier Gómez 2010 10 Kaleb Brodelius CM 2010 11 Moyosore Awoniyi 2010 19 Johan Padilla 2010 30 Giovani Alonso CB 2010 Changed to #30 0 Josiah Álvarez G 2010 The #0! Not something we see often, an American keeper thing. Love it.

I would welcome any info here beyond the list of names as I have little info.