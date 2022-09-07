The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U15s

Now we’re down to one of the most important age brackets in the FC Dallas Academy, the U15s.

This is the level where I always feel the most progress is made, where pro tactics and concepts really begin to entrench. The pro mentality begins to show and off-field issues can begin to derail players. It’s where FCD continues to keep the man I think is the best coach in the Academy, Alex Aldaz.

This is when the fun begins.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

There are four new players in the U15s.

Notable Absences

None.

Buzz’s Key Returning Players

Call this a watch list, if you want.

Andre Saucedo

Matthew Razo

Zach Molomo

Gabriel Rojas

Those four are my top tier but I have a block of four to seven players behind this group that could rise up and put themselves into the pro potential range on my charts. I expect big changes on my charts for this group in the coming year.

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U15 Roster

2008s.

Coach: Alex Aldaz

Wearing #s 31 and up… again. This group basically all kept the same numbers cause of the added U16 team above them.

No. Name Pos. Year Class Notes & Comments 47 Andre Saucedo 10 2008 ’26 The most intriguing player in this group. Playmaker, creator, dynamic game changer. Willing to play some D and steal/turnover. Former Solar player. 39 Matthew Kent W 2008 27 Erik Rosales LW 2008 Interesting left wing “promoted up” from FCDY Central Medina (last year I believe). 37 Tadesse Hart W 2008 Former Solar player. A winger who likes to aggressively go at defenders. 45 Jaxon Meese W 2008 35 Gio Álvarez W/M/RB 2008 I’ve seen him all over the field. 36 Matthew Razo 6 2008 ’26 Fantastic holding mid. Dominates the game. 34 Kevin Rodríguez CB 2008 Above average center back. He’s got some potential. 51 Christian Hernández CB 2008 New player from Dallas Texans ECNL champs. 44 Wyatt Easterly RB 2008 An interesting character, really dynamic. 6 Zachary Molomo 9 2008 ’26 Often plays up with 2007s, hence the different number. He’s also changed from 9 to 6 I assume to accommodate Chris Salazar (2006) who came from Solar. 33 Gavin Vo 8/LB 2008 ’26 Above avg in multiple positions. He needs to find his spot. 32 Gabriel Rojas CB/8 2008 The ability to play in MF underlies his qualities for the modern game: touch and passing. 49 Bruno Luna 2008 New player from RSL Arizona. 46 Ezequiel de la Cruz 2008 38 Santiago Rosales-Castillo W 2008 43 Daniel Aguilar CM 2008 New player from FC Dallas Youth Premier ECNL. 42 James Cotton-Betteridge 2008 New player from FC Dallas Youth Premier ECNL. 30 Josué Fuentes G 2008 31 Leo Enríquez G 2008 50 Eunho Lee 2008 New player from San Antonio FC. Brody Gill RB 2008 Listed without a number but wore #49 last year.

