Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U16s

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U16s

After yesterday’s roster breakdown on the 19s and 17s, we’re on to the brand new FCD U16 side. This side will be made up of 2007s but I think a few of them will be with the U17s more than this U16 side.

Like the 19s, the 16s also start play on the 10th against RISE Soccer Club.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

The 2007s have more new players than any other team, 13 by my count. This reflects that some of these kids might be with the U17s more than the U16s but also a feeling the 2007s weren’t good enough as a collective.

Notable Absences

Two of real interest.

  1. Brice Miller – 2007, F/M. He’s led this team in scoring the last three years but often got asked to play midfield instead of striker. He’s departed to join Real Salt Lake’s Academy.
  2. Cayne Madhlangove – 2007, RB. This one hits hard for me. Cayne was one of my favorite players in the Academy. He too is departing to join the Real Salt Lake’s Academy.

Buzz’s Key Players

Call this a watch list, if you want. This is the first time I’ve listed new players in my Key Players because I’ve seen these kids with Solar and know what to expect.

  • Chris Salazar
  • Bryce Outman
  • Caleb Swann
  • Luke Munson
  • Michael Cortellessa

Swann, Munson, and Cortellessa are the most probable in my mind to play almost full-time with the U17s.

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U16 Roster

2007s.

Coach: Scott James

The U16s are mostly going to be wearing 1-30 but there are one or two odd numbers.

No.NamePos.YearClassNotes & Comments
9Christopher Salazar92007New player from Solar SC who scored… *checks notes* … “boatloads” of goals for Solar.
11Juan MancíaW2007From Dallas Rebels after their strong Dallas Cup Performance in 2021.
17Bryce OutmanW/102007’25Former Solar SC. US Youth International. Tiny.
12Caleb Swann10/82007New player from Solar SC.
8Marlon LuccinCM2007’26Peter Luccin’s son.
15Ian CharlesAM2007New player from Arlington (Va.) Soccer Association. Puerto Rico U17.
26Jonathan DozierD2007New player from IMG Academy.
14Saúl GuzmánCB2007’25
4Myles NicholesCB2007’25Massive size.
5Luke MunsonCB2007New player from Solar SC.
2Michael Cortellessa JrBack/W2007’25Changed to the #2 jersey. Ryan Hollingshead type versatility. US Youth International.
21Jonathan MartínezG2007#1 keeper with this group. US and Mexico eligible.
1Blake WheelerG2007’25
7Javier Dolores-Herrera2007New player from Seattle Sounders.
29Jaidyn ContrerasM2007New player from Houston Dynamo
25Ian HughesF2007New player. If this is Ian Witis-Hughes then he’s from FCD Youth Premier ECNL.
52Gino SassoM2007New player from FCD Youth Premier ECNL.
40Christian Bazaldúa2007New player, sort of. He was an FCD Academy U13 who left to parts unknown and has now returned.
16Landon Hickman2007New player.
43Judah McCloudLB2007Joined spring ’22 from Chicago Fire. Changed to #43.
22Kaden KingLB2007Converted to LB last year.
10Jeyden ArboledaW/M2007’26Former US U15.
24Joshua TorquatoW2007’25
18Lucas CavalcanteF/M2007’25
23Neo CheW/back2007Justin’s younger brother.
28Antonio Zertuche Jr62007’25Changed to #28.
57Nicolás Arango MontoyaG2007New player from the Cincinnati area.
Daniel Chukwu2007New player from Spain? Has a brother joining U14s.

Let us know if you know anything about some of these kids that we missed out on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.