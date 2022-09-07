The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U16s

After yesterday’s roster breakdown on the 19s and 17s, we’re on to the brand new FCD U16 side. This side will be made up of 2007s but I think a few of them will be with the U17s more than this U16 side.

Like the 19s, the 16s also start play on the 10th against RISE Soccer Club.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

The 2007s have more new players than any other team, 13 by my count. This reflects that some of these kids might be with the U17s more than the U16s but also a feeling the 2007s weren’t good enough as a collective.

Notable Absences

Two of real interest.

Brice Miller – 2007, F/M. He’s led this team in scoring the last three years but often got asked to play midfield instead of striker. He’s departed to join Real Salt Lake’s Academy.

Cayne Madhlangove – 2007, RB. This one hits hard for me. Cayne was one of my favorite players in the Academy. He too is departing to join the Real Salt Lake’s Academy.

Buzz’s Key Players

Call this a watch list, if you want. This is the first time I’ve listed new players in my Key Players because I’ve seen these kids with Solar and know what to expect.

Chris Salazar

Bryce Outman

Caleb Swann

Luke Munson

Michael Cortellessa

Swann, Munson, and Cortellessa are the most probable in my mind to play almost full-time with the U17s.

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U16 Roster

2007s.

Coach: Scott James

The U16s are mostly going to be wearing 1-30 but there are one or two odd numbers.

No. Name Pos. Year Class Notes & Comments 9 Christopher Salazar 9 2007 New player from Solar SC who scored… *checks notes* … “boatloads” of goals for Solar. 11 Juan Mancía W 2007 From Dallas Rebels after their strong Dallas Cup Performance in 2021. 17 Bryce Outman W/10 2007 ’25 Former Solar SC. US Youth International. Tiny. 12 Caleb Swann 10/8 2007 New player from Solar SC. 8 Marlon Luccin CM 2007 ’26 Peter Luccin’s son. 15 Ian Charles AM 2007 New player from Arlington (Va.) Soccer Association. Puerto Rico U17. 26 Jonathan Dozier D 2007 New player from IMG Academy. 14 Saúl Guzmán CB 2007 ’25 4 Myles Nicholes CB 2007 ’25 Massive size. 5 Luke Munson CB 2007 New player from Solar SC. 2 Michael Cortellessa Jr Back/W 2007 ’25 Changed to the #2 jersey. Ryan Hollingshead type versatility. US Youth International. 21 Jonathan Martínez G 2007 #1 keeper with this group. US and Mexico eligible. 1 Blake Wheeler G 2007 ’25 7 Javier Dolores-Herrera 2007 New player from Seattle Sounders. 29 Jaidyn Contreras M 2007 New player from Houston Dynamo 25 Ian Hughes F 2007 New player. If this is Ian Witis-Hughes then he’s from FCD Youth Premier ECNL. 52 Gino Sasso M 2007 New player from FCD Youth Premier ECNL. 40 Christian Bazaldúa 2007 New player, sort of. He was an FCD Academy U13 who left to parts unknown and has now returned. 16 Landon Hickman 2007 New player. 43 Judah McCloud LB 2007 Joined spring ’22 from Chicago Fire. Changed to #43. 22 Kaden King LB 2007 Converted to LB last year. 10 Jeyden Arboleda W/M 2007 ’26 Former US U15. 24 Joshua Torquato W 2007 ’25 18 Lucas Cavalcante F/M 2007 ’25 23 Neo Che W/back 2007 Justin’s younger brother. 28 Antonio Zertuche Jr 6 2007 ’25 Changed to #28. 57 Nicolás Arango Montoya G 2007 New player from the Cincinnati area. ? Daniel Chukwu 2007 New player from Spain? Has a brother joining U14s.

Let us know if you know anything about some of these kids that we missed out on.