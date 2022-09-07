The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U17s

After the 19s we move on to the FCD Academy U17s. Their season begins on the 17th of September against Louisana TDP Elite.

This side is undergoing a bit of a structural change. the U17s usually span two birth years – this year it would have been 2006 and 2007s – but FCD is starting a U16 side, splitting this group in half. That new U16 side will just be 2007s.

In general terms, some of these 2006s didn’t get as much PT as they could have last year. That’s the biggest reason to add the U16 side, meaning more playing time for kids at this two-class level. FCD will be one of the only MLS sides with a U16 team.

You will notice that this U17 roster has fewer players than some of the others despite the heavy recruiting FCD has done. That’s because we expect the top tier of U16s – the cream of the 2007s – to spend much of their time with this team even though they aren’t listed here now.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

The U17s have three new players. That’s a low number but this group has some quality.

Notable Absences

Just one.

Tate Jones – 2006, D. This is a kid I thought had some potential but appears to have quite the game of soccer completely.

Buzz’s Key Returning Players

Call this a watch list, if you want.

Kris Kelley

Nayrobi Vargas

Ale Urzua

Jared Salazar

Malachi Molina

Julian Eyestone

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U17 Roster

2006s. (In reality, there will be a couple 2007s here pretty close to full-time I think.)

Coach: Matias Asorey

The U17s wear numbers 31 and up.

No. Name Pos. Year Class Notes & Comments 41 Kristian Kelley W/M 2006 ’24 The younger Kelley brother. He’s made some NTX benches. 39 Gael Medrano 9 2006 New player. Former Philadelphia Union and NYRB. One to watch. 34 Nayrobi Vargas 9 2006 ’24 Signed with an agent. Recent Honduras U17 call-up. Big body striker who can dominate games. 38 “Flaco” López F/M 2006 Originally from DeKalb IL., joined spring ’22 via FCD El Paso. 37 Axel Valdivia 9 2006 New player from Mazatlán FC. 55 Ale Urzua 8 2006 ’24 Played for NTX and first team training invitee. 30 Jared Salazar 10/8 2006 ’24 Former Solar SC, lefty. Playmaker 10-type. 45 Mikey Murphy F 2006 ’25 Played some RB last year. 43 Brian Avila D 2006 ’24 New player. Moving up from FCD Youth Premier ECNL. 49 Henry Canizalez LB 2006 ’24 Once a player high on my charts, he had a rough 2021-22. Needs to re-establish himself. 54 “Toto” Brandon CB 2006 ’24 Good athlete, maybe the best pure defender on the team, good leader. Has played some outside back too. 35 Luke Shreiner D 2006 Former Dallas Texans. 31 Malachi Molina W/Back 2006 ’25 “Mal.” Wing, outside back. NTX bench and FCD first team training/scrimmage invitee. 36 Julian Eyestone G 2006 ’24 6’6″ and hopefully he’s stopped growing. US U17. He spent most of the summer training with the FCD first time. Big-time prospect. 60 Fabián Enríquez G 2006 ’24 “Chooks.” 2nd keeper 46 Isaac Romero M 2006 ’25 Former Solar SC. 47 Aiden Bazzell CB 2006 ’24 Former Premier player came up a year or so ago. 52 Miguel Padilla 9 2006 ’24 High energy, scrappy finisher. 53 Owen Gall D 2006 ’25 Son of U19 Head Coach John Gall.