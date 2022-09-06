The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U19s

The new FC Dallas Academy season is just around the corner with play for the U19s kicking off on the 10th of this month against RISE Soccer Club.

I reached out to FC Dallas, who sent me the roster for each age group.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

About two-thirds of this team played up with the U19s last year while they were U17s. As a consequence, this team should be pretty good. If North Texas SC doesn’t take a handful of them and leave the 19s undermanned, that is.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

The U19s have five new players on their roster and one returning player. That’s not too out of normal for the 19s because a lot of the older birth years in this group will have graduated, leaving them a little light in roster terms.

Notable Absences

Nighte Pickering – 2005, F. Signed a pro contract with Memphis 901 and scored a banger of a bicycle kicker in his debut.

Santiago Ferreira – 2004, linking mid. The info I have is he’s in the class of ’23. So he’s still in high school. I assume this means he’ll be with North Texas SC full time (16 games, 12 starts). Perhaps as on an “amateur contract” so as not to ruin his NCAA eligibility?

Kevin Kelley – 2005. F/M. The older Kelley brother and a dynamic wing. I have no idea where he’s gone or why.

Buzz’s Key Returning Players

Call this a watch list, if you want.

Tarik Scott

Anthony Ramirez

Diego Hernandez

Dylan Lacy

Jared Aguilar

Nolan Norris

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U19 Roster

2004s and 2005s.

Head Coach: John Gall

Ordinarily, the 19s are numbered 1-30 but a couple of these kids have been allowed to keep their numbers from last year with the U17s.

No. Name Pos. Year Class Notes & Comments 20 “Manny” Martínez F/M 2004 ’23 Key starter in the second half of last season for the 19s. 17 Ricardo Vivó F/M 2005 ’23 New player from Santos Laguna & Houston Dynamo. 9 Tarik Scott F/W 2005 ’23 Tulsa commit. Has played for NTX, 3 games, 2 goals. 51 Anthony Ramírez W/M 2005 ’23 Mexico and US Youth International. 32 Darren Amaya M 2005 ’23 New player. Believe he’s from Total Futbol Academy. 6 Diego Hernández 6/8 2005 ’23 Furman commit. He’s been on my Homegrown watch list for a long time. 12 Jordan Jones 8 2005 ’23 Former US U17. 10 Dylan Lacy 8/10 2005 ’23 From Philly joined spring ’22. One game for NTX so far off the bench while he was a U17. Handed the #10 with the 19s. 18 Diego Ferruzzi CM 2004 ’22 Gap year. Played ECNL and High school soccer last year and scored lots of big goals. 16 Eddie García M 2005 New player to the Academy level, moving up from FCD Youth Premier. 2021 ECNL Texas Conference Player of the Year. 48 Jared Aguilar DM 2005 Recently getting lots of time with NTXSC with 5 starts. 25 Bowen McCloud LB? 2004 ’23 Joined spring ’22 from Chicago Fire. 22 Cristian Gallo F.RB 2005 ’24 Former F? He’s been tried some at right back. May do both at times. 42 Mason Grimm CB 2005 ’24 Former Solar SC. NTX bench. 14 Ángel Bernal RB 2005 New player. Probably the kid from San Antonio that appeared for Dynamo as a guest player in the last GA Cup. 15 Pranav DuBroff CB 2005 ’23 Wake Forest commit. 2 Adrián Anguiano CB 2005 ’23 Former Mexico U16. Tore his ACL/MCL back in 2021. 4 Will Baker LCB 2004 ’22 Furman commit but taking a Gap year. Has played for NTX (3 games) and may spend more of this time there. 32 Nolan Norris LB 2005 ’23 Furman commit. 4 starts in 9 games with NTX. 1 Aarón Salinas G 2005 ’23 Furman commit. NTX bench, First team training. 26 Michael Morales M 2004 He played 9 minutes for NTX off the bench this year. 21 Víctor Gómez G 2005 ’23 Former US U16. 24 Ishmael Nieves CB 2005 Up from FC Dallas Youth Premier ECNL.

If you know of any college commitments I missed, hit us up with a comment below or a message on Twitter.