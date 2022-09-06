The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U19s

The new FC Dallas Academy season is just around the corner with play for the U19s kicking off on the 10th of this month against RISE Soccer Club.
I reached out to FC Dallas, who sent me the roster for each age group.
Matters of Importance
FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.
Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.
I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.
About two-thirds of this team played up with the U19s last year while they were U17s. As a consequence, this team should be pretty good. If North Texas SC doesn’t take a handful of them and leave the 19s undermanned, that is.
This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.
The U19s have five new players on their roster and one returning player. That’s not too out of normal for the 19s because a lot of the older birth years in this group will have graduated, leaving them a little light in roster terms.
Notable Absences
- Nighte Pickering – 2005, F. Signed a pro contract with Memphis 901 and scored a banger of a bicycle kicker in his debut.
- Santiago Ferreira – 2004, linking mid. The info I have is he’s in the class of ’23. So he’s still in high school. I assume this means he’ll be with North Texas SC full time (16 games, 12 starts). Perhaps as on an “amateur contract” so as not to ruin his NCAA eligibility?
- Kevin Kelley – 2005. F/M. The older Kelley brother and a dynamic wing. I have no idea where he’s gone or why.
Buzz’s Key Returning Players
Call this a watch list, if you want.
- Tarik Scott
- Anthony Ramirez
- Diego Hernandez
- Dylan Lacy
- Jared Aguilar
- Nolan Norris
2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U19 Roster
2004s and 2005s.
Head Coach: John Gall
Ordinarily, the 19s are numbered 1-30 but a couple of these kids have been allowed to keep their numbers from last year with the U17s.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Class
|Notes & Comments
|20
|“Manny” Martínez
|F/M
|2004
|’23
|Key starter in the second half of last season for the 19s.
|17
|Ricardo Vivó
|F/M
|2005
|’23
|New player from Santos Laguna & Houston Dynamo.
|9
|Tarik Scott
|F/W
|2005
|’23
|Tulsa commit. Has played for NTX, 3 games, 2 goals.
|51
|Anthony Ramírez
|W/M
|2005
|’23
|Mexico and US Youth International.
|32
|Darren Amaya
|M
|2005
|’23
|New player. Believe he’s from Total Futbol Academy.
|6
|Diego Hernández
|6/8
|2005
|’23
|Furman commit. He’s been on my Homegrown watch list for a long time.
|12
|Jordan Jones
|8
|2005
|’23
|Former US U17.
|10
|Dylan Lacy
|8/10
|2005
|’23
|From Philly joined spring ’22. One game for NTX so far off the bench while he was a U17. Handed the #10 with the 19s.
|18
|Diego Ferruzzi
|CM
|2004
|’22
|Gap year. Played ECNL and High school soccer last year and scored lots of big goals.
|16
|Eddie García
|M
|2005
|New player to the Academy level, moving up from FCD Youth Premier. 2021 ECNL Texas Conference Player of the Year.
|48
|Jared Aguilar
|DM
|2005
|Recently getting lots of time with NTXSC with 5 starts.
|25
|Bowen McCloud
|LB?
|2004
|’23
|Joined spring ’22 from Chicago Fire.
|22
|Cristian Gallo
|F.RB
|2005
|’24
|Former F? He’s been tried some at right back. May do both at times.
|42
|Mason Grimm
|CB
|2005
|’24
|Former Solar SC. NTX bench.
|14
|Ángel Bernal
|RB
|2005
|New player. Probably the kid from San Antonio that appeared for Dynamo as a guest player in the last GA Cup.
|15
|Pranav DuBroff
|CB
|2005
|’23
|Wake Forest commit.
|2
|Adrián Anguiano
|CB
|2005
|’23
|Former Mexico U16. Tore his ACL/MCL back in 2021.
|4
|Will Baker
|LCB
|2004
|’22
|Furman commit but taking a Gap year. Has played for NTX (3 games) and may spend more of this time there.
|32
|Nolan Norris
|LB
|2005
|’23
|Furman commit. 4 starts in 9 games with NTX.
|1
|Aarón Salinas
|G
|2005
|’23
|Furman commit. NTX bench, First team training.
|26
|Michael Morales
|M
|2004
|He played 9 minutes for NTX off the bench this year.
|21
|Víctor Gómez
|G
|2005
|’23
|Former US U16.
|24
|Ishmael Nieves
|CB
|2005
|Up from FC Dallas Youth Premier ECNL.
If you know of any college commitments I missed, hit us up with a comment below or a message on Twitter.
3 Comments
Small thing, but I’d expect Jones to play LB before McCloud. I know McCloud the Younger plays out there, but I haven’t seen the older brother used as such (in contrast with Jones).
That said, bless you for getting a numbered roster. 🙏🏻
I’ll take your word for it on Jones. I’ve never seen him play anything but 8.
I would assume Norris is the starting LB when he’s not with NTX.