The 2022-23 FC Dallas Academy U14s

As we continue down the ranks, we reach the first team I have yet to scout myself, the U14s. I usually catch a team for the first time when they are U14s at the Dallas Cup in the Spring. That will be in April of next year.

In the meantime, If I have any notes on kids I will add them to the roster.

Our prior 2022-23 roster breakdowns are here: U19s, U17s, U16s, and U15s.

Matters of Importance

FC Dallas often moves kids up in pretty much any age group. No one is listed as being “up” yet but don’t expect that to last. You can expect to see kids bouncing up to play almost any game. Sometimes, but not always, the number they wear can tell you where the club expects them to play most of the time.

Rosters are fluid down to ECNL too as there are players tagged as DPs that can move between Academy and Premier. I don’t often know which kids are DPs.

I listed these kids on the roster in the order that FCD sent them to me. They aren’t alphabetical nor are they numeric. I have no clue if it means anything. Draw conclusions at your own peril.

This has been an offseason of massive recruiting for FC Dallas. As we go forward in these rosters, you will see the numbers are sometimes surprising.

If you include the returning player, I have eight new players in this group as FCD continues to recruit heavily this summer.

Notable Absences

Nothing notable but there were about 5 players let go.

Buzz’s Key Returning Players

Call this a watch list, if you want. Reminder, I haven’t scouted this team yet. So this list is based on word of mouth and recommendations.

Steel Cook

Abren Vega

Liam Verjrostek

Saul Rios

Diego Echevarría

2023-24 FC Dallas Academy U14 Roster

2009s

Coaches: Toto Schmugge and Adam Wells are coaching this U14 group together as well as the U13s.

This group will be wearing numbers 1-30. I also deleted the class column as I don’t have that info for any of these players.

No. Name Pos. Year Notes & Comments 9 Diego Cruz 9 2009 12 Erick Vargas W 2009 Rejoins from Solar. He’s played for FCD before. And Texans as well I think. 26 Jordyn Eason 2009 New player who joined from LAFC. 10 Steel Cook 10/8 2009 Playmaker. Has played up with 2008s. 15 Kyle Velásquez 6 2009 New player from Solar. 8 George Porter 2009 New player from Carioca FC (Minnesota). 7 Zac Fumtim 2009 20 Abren Vega 2009 Has played up with 2008s. 2 Kaleb Panozzo 2009 Changed to #2. 5 Ahmad Odom 2009 17 Christian Wygant 2009 New player from FCD Youth Premier ECNL. 14 Emmanuel Álvarez 2009 3 Liam Vejrostek LB 2009 Joined spring of ’22 from RSL Arizona. Dec ’09, so he’s really young. Has played up with 2008s. Changed to #3. 25 Saúl Ríos G 2009 Joined spring ’22 from FCD El Paso. Has played up with 2008s. Austin Chukwu F/W 2009 New player from Spain, younger brother of Daniel (2007). 11 Diego Echevarría F 2009 “Evhy.” Former FC Force (AYSES). Scores lots of goals. Puerto Rico U14. 16 Sebastián Aragundi 2009 Changed to #16. 6 Oliver Stenning 2009 Former Dallas Texans 19 Joaquín González 2009 New player from FC Dallas West Red, to ECNL Premier, and now the Academy in two seasons. That’s an impressive climb. Peruvian/Mexican. 4 Mark Drygas 2009 18 Carlo Johnson 2009 37 Ethan Kurpiewski 2009 New player from West Florida Flames. May have also played for Athletic Madrid Miami. 13 Juan Carrera G 2009 The youngest brother of Nico and Antonio. 1 Zach Wells G 2009