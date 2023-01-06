Vargas, Molina, and Canizalez return to U17 National Teams for January camps

FC Dallas Academy players Nayrobi Vargas (Honduras), Malachi Molina (Jamaica), and Henry Canizalez (El Salvador) have all been recalled into their respective U17 National Team camps for January.

Canizalez will report to the Selecta Residence of the FESFUT in El Salvador on Wednesday, January 15th for a camp that runs until the 24th.

The Honduras camp for Vargas started yesterday. Jamaica’s camp that will involve Molina is confirmed For Jan 5-14.

Three US players are also in USYNT camps: Tarik Scott, Nolan Norris, and Bryce Outman.

🚨OFICIAL||



✅ El D.T de la #UH17 👤 @isracanales ha presentado la nómina de jugadores para el primer microciclo del año en 🏨 La casa de la H.



➡ El microciclo dio inicio este jueves 5 de enero en 📍 Siguatepeque. #FENAFUTH #HONDURAS pic.twitter.com/tHxpJaAZIt — Selección Nacional de Honduras (@FenafuthOrg) January 5, 2023