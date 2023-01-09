Categories FC Dallas, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas 14s & 13s head to Guadalajara

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on FC Dallas 14s & 13s head to Guadalajara

FC Dallas places developmental importance on international trips and tournaments in their Academy progression. Traveling away from family and support. Representing FC Dallas. Taking kids outside their comfort zone.

One of the trips that the U14s and U13s go on most every year is to Guadalajara. Both teams departed today (Sunday, Jan 8) on this year’s trip.

While almost everything is free for kids in the Academy, there are a couple of “extra” trips that aren’t and this, I’m told, is one of those trips. That can limit who is available, as can injuries and other factors.

So not everyone on each of the two FCD Academy rosters will go. In fact, sometimes a guest player will go on these trips. Because of all those factors, not making this trip isn’t an indication of much. It’s just a really good trip for development for the players that do get to go.

But anyway, I asked around, and here are the two trip rosters I managed to scrounge up. Good luck to these young fellows.

I have yet to scout either of these teams. if I have any notes or positional info I will include them.

U14s – 2009s

No.NamePos.Notes
14Emmanuel AlvarezLB/CB
13Juan CarreraGThe youngest Carrera sibling.
40Austin ChukwuWFrom Alves, Spain.
10Steel CookAM
9Diego CruzF/W
4Mark DrygasCB
26Jordyn EasonFFrom LAFC.
11Diego EchevarriaLW/9Puerto Rica YNT. From FC Force and AYSES.
7Zac FumtimRB
37Ethan KurpiewskiCBFrom Florida. 6’1″ already?
5Ahmad OdomCB
2Kaleb PanozzoRB/CB
25Saúl RiosGFrom FCD El Paso.
20Abren VegaCM
3Liam VejrostekLBFrom RSL Arizona.
12Erick VargasRWWas FCD, went to Texans, then to Solar, and now back to FCD.
15Kyle VelasquezCM/6From Solar.
17Christian Wygant6

U13s – 2010s

I have a lot fewer notes on this team. Or really, any to speak of at all.

No.NamePos.Notes
41Neil AkemW
0Josiah AlvarezG 
27Patrick ArneCB 
?Benjamín FlowersF/WA 2011, aka a U12 playing up.
39Aiden GallardoFFrom Crossfire.
44Xavier Gomez 
35Sammy Guevara 
21Christian Guillen-LopezCB 
42Tamba Hallie II 
32Justus Jones  
53Brennen McDonald 
31Alhaji “Papi” NjieF/W
24Dariel OrtaLB 
26Tito SalasG 
22Alex SoriaCM 
29Jordan Williams

Game Schedule For Both Teams

DateOpponent
Mon, Jan 9Atlas
Tues, Jan 10Leon
Thurs, Jan 12Chivas
Fri, Jan 13UDG
Sat, Jan 14Avina

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *