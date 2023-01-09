FC Dallas 14s & 13s head to Guadalajara

FC Dallas places developmental importance on international trips and tournaments in their Academy progression. Traveling away from family and support. Representing FC Dallas. Taking kids outside their comfort zone.

One of the trips that the U14s and U13s go on most every year is to Guadalajara. Both teams departed today (Sunday, Jan 8) on this year’s trip.

While almost everything is free for kids in the Academy, there are a couple of “extra” trips that aren’t and this, I’m told, is one of those trips. That can limit who is available, as can injuries and other factors.

So not everyone on each of the two FCD Academy rosters will go. In fact, sometimes a guest player will go on these trips. Because of all those factors, not making this trip isn’t an indication of much. It’s just a really good trip for development for the players that do get to go.

But anyway, I asked around, and here are the two trip rosters I managed to scrounge up. Good luck to these young fellows.

I have yet to scout either of these teams. if I have any notes or positional info I will include them.

U14s – 2009s

No. Name Pos. Notes 14 Emmanuel Alvarez LB/CB 13 Juan Carrera G The youngest Carrera sibling. 40 Austin Chukwu W From Alves, Spain. 10 Steel Cook AM 9 Diego Cruz F/W 4 Mark Drygas CB 26 Jordyn Eason F From LAFC. 11 Diego Echevarria LW/9 Puerto Rica YNT. From FC Force and AYSES. 7 Zac Fumtim RB 37 Ethan Kurpiewski CB From Florida. 6’1″ already? 5 Ahmad Odom CB 2 Kaleb Panozzo RB/CB 25 Saúl Rios G From FCD El Paso. 20 Abren Vega CM 3 Liam Vejrostek LB From RSL Arizona. 12 Erick Vargas RW Was FCD, went to Texans, then to Solar, and now back to FCD. 15 Kyle Velasquez CM/6 From Solar. 17 Christian Wygant 6

U13s – 2010s

I have a lot fewer notes on this team. Or really, any to speak of at all.

No. Name Pos. Notes 41 Neil Akem W 0 Josiah Alvarez G 27 Patrick Arne CB ? Benjamín Flowers F/W A 2011, aka a U12 playing up. 39 Aiden Gallardo F From Crossfire. 44 Xavier Gomez 35 Sammy Guevara 21 Christian Guillen-Lopez CB 42 Tamba Hallie II 32 Justus Jones 53 Brennen McDonald 31 Alhaji “Papi” Njie F/W 24 Dariel Orta LB 26 Tito Salas G 22 Alex Soria CM 29 Jordan Williams

Game Schedule For Both Teams

Date Opponent Mon, Jan 9 Atlas Tues, Jan 10 Leon Thurs, Jan 12 Chivas Fri, Jan 13 UDG Sat, Jan 14 Avina