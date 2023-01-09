FC Dallas 14s & 13s head to Guadalajara

FC Dallas places developmental importance on international trips and tournaments in their Academy progression. Traveling away from family and support. Representing FC Dallas. Taking kids outside their comfort zone.
One of the trips that the U14s and U13s go on most every year is to Guadalajara. Both teams departed today (Sunday, Jan 8) on this year’s trip.
While almost everything is free for kids in the Academy, there are a couple of “extra” trips that aren’t and this, I’m told, is one of those trips. That can limit who is available, as can injuries and other factors.
So not everyone on each of the two FCD Academy rosters will go. In fact, sometimes a guest player will go on these trips. Because of all those factors, not making this trip isn’t an indication of much. It’s just a really good trip for development for the players that do get to go.
But anyway, I asked around, and here are the two trip rosters I managed to scrounge up. Good luck to these young fellows.
I have yet to scout either of these teams. if I have any notes or positional info I will include them.
U14s – 2009s
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|14
|Emmanuel Alvarez
|LB/CB
|13
|Juan Carrera
|G
|The youngest Carrera sibling.
|40
|Austin Chukwu
|W
|From Alves, Spain.
|10
|Steel Cook
|AM
|9
|Diego Cruz
|F/W
|4
|Mark Drygas
|CB
|26
|Jordyn Eason
|F
|From LAFC.
|11
|Diego Echevarria
|LW/9
|Puerto Rica YNT. From FC Force and AYSES.
|7
|Zac Fumtim
|RB
|37
|Ethan Kurpiewski
|CB
|From Florida. 6’1″ already?
|5
|Ahmad Odom
|CB
|2
|Kaleb Panozzo
|RB/CB
|25
|Saúl Rios
|G
|From FCD El Paso.
|20
|Abren Vega
|CM
|3
|Liam Vejrostek
|LB
|From RSL Arizona.
|12
|Erick Vargas
|RW
|Was FCD, went to Texans, then to Solar, and now back to FCD.
|15
|Kyle Velasquez
|CM/6
|From Solar.
|17
|Christian Wygant
|6
U13s – 2010s
I have a lot fewer notes on this team. Or really, any to speak of at all.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|41
|Neil Akem
|W
|0
|Josiah Alvarez
|G
|27
|Patrick Arne
|CB
|?
|Benjamín Flowers
|F/W
|A 2011, aka a U12 playing up.
|39
|Aiden Gallardo
|F
|From Crossfire.
|44
|Xavier Gomez
|35
|Sammy Guevara
|21
|Christian Guillen-Lopez
|CB
|42
|Tamba Hallie II
|32
|Justus Jones
|53
|Brennen McDonald
|31
|Alhaji “Papi” Njie
|F/W
|24
|Dariel Orta
|LB
|26
|Tito Salas
|G
|22
|Alex Soria
|CM
|29
|Jordan Williams
Game Schedule For Both Teams
|Date
|Opponent
|Mon, Jan 9
|Atlas
|Tues, Jan 10
|Leon
|Thurs, Jan 12
|Chivas
|Fri, Jan 13
|UDG
|Sat, Jan 14
|Avina
I know you’re aware of this, Buzz, but for anyone else reading this that’s interested, the trip organizers usually post videos of some of the games at this YouTube account: https://www.youtube.com/@maticsport3417/featured.