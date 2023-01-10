São Paulo in for 2023 Dallas Cup

The Dallas Cup has snagged a good one for the 2023 Gordon Jago Super Group as Brazilian side São Paulo FC has been announced.

The Super Group just got a lot tougher. São Paulo has been one of the most successful competitors, winning three Super Group titles in six trips to the Dallas Cup.

São Paulo last competed in the tournament in 2009, which was capped off in style after a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Super Group final. In 2007, the Brazilian side hoisted the coveted trophy following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea. Tricolor Paulista claimed their first Super Group trophy in 1995 after defeating Italy’s AC Milan in the final.

Historically, clubs from Brazil have enjoyed a great deal of success at the Dallas Cup, winning a record 12 Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophies since the elite bracket was formed in 1990. The last Brazilian title was in 2015 when Coritiba FC won it all.

São Paulo’s under-19 team is currently competing in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, the most important youth tournament in Brazil.

Confirmed 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Participants

São Paulo

Arsenal FC

Botafogo

Tigres

CF Monterrey

Toronto FC

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.