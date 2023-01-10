FC Dallas signs former Solar SC center back Amet Korça

FC Dallas has signed former Solar SC center back Amet Korça (pronounced Ah-met KOR-chah) from Croatian first-division side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 season.

Korca will begin preseason with the club pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

According to FCD, the 22-year0old Korça was born and raised in Arlington, TX where he attended The Oakridge School. He joins FC Dallas after spending three-and-a-half years in Croatia’s first and second division leagues, most recently playing for HNK Gorica.

“Amet is from Texas and has international experience in the first division in Croatia, which is an incredibly competitive league,” said FC Dallas Technical Director André Zanotta. “He brings that European experience with him as he returns home to Texas. Amet adds valuable depth to our roster.”

Korça played youth soccer for Solar SC before going abroad to join SNK Dinamo Zabreb’s Academy in 2019. He later joined Croatian second-division side NK Dubrava on loan and then on a permanent transfer, appearing in 65 matches overall between 2020 and 2021.

3rd Degree’s Take

Korça will occupy the “5th” center back spot on the roster held last year by Lucas Bartlett. Even though technically Korça is the 4th center back added to the 2023 roster, FC Dallas is still in the market for a front-line central defender. Korça being a US citizen is an added bonus for roster compliance as he won’t require an international roster spot.

It’s also nice to see a Solar kid from Arlington come back to DFW.

Full Name: Amet Korça

Pronunciation: Ah-met KOR-chah

Connect with Amet: Instagram

Position: Defender

DOB: September 16, 2000 (22)

Hometown: Arlington, TX

Birthplace: Arlington, TX

Height: 6-3

Nationality: United States

Amet Korça. (Courtesy HNK Gorica)