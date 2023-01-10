FC Dallas parts ways with Franco Jara

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

The 34 -year-old Jara joined Dallas as a Designated Player in July 2020 after signing a pre-contract on January 21 of the same year following five seasons with Liga MX’s CF Pachuca. Jara played in 78 MLS matches for FC Dallas, scoring 17 goals and netting three assists.

“Jara was the ultimate professional during his tenure with FC Dallas”, said FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta. “We appreciate his contributions to the club and wish him the best as he enters the next phase of his career.”

3rd Degre’s Take

Fantastic move. Jara’s deal was going to run till June and now he’s free to join the club back home he’s a fan of. The move frees up a DP spot for FC Dallas as well as an international slot and a whole bunch of the all-important “internal Hunt/FCD budget.”

Jara, after a few early ripples from joining the club during the worst of Covid, settled in and was a fantastic pro. A model of work, attitude, and professionalism; in our opinion, his influence on Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira, and Alan Velasco can’t be understated.

In the end, the salary was too big a handcuff for the club which need to move forward. So this move is best for both parties.