FCD ECNL’s Sebastian Lutin called to Guatemala U17 camp

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas ECNL 07 goalkeeper Sebastian Lutin has been named to the Guatemala U17 side for a January camp. Coach Marvin Cabrera has called in a group from January 12th to the 22nd.

Sebastian is listed as John Sebastian Lutin Letran on the roster.

Guatemala U17s.
Sebastian Lutin
