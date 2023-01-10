FCD ECNL’s Sebastian Lutin called to Guatemala U17 camp

FC Dallas ECNL 07 goalkeeper Sebastian Lutin has been named to the Guatemala U17 side for a January camp. Coach Marvin Cabrera has called in a group from January 12th to the 22nd.
Sebastian is listed as John Sebastian Lutin Letran on the roster.
