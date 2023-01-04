Bryce Outman called into US U16s

US Soccer is running some youth team camps in Florida this month (U15, U16, and U17) that seem to offer opportunities for a few new names . One familiar name in the U16 group is FC Dallas wing/mid Bryce Outman.

One additional name worth pointing out is DKSC’ Evrit Fisher. Fisher has been recommended to me a couple of times as a serious local talent. His DKSC plays in ECNL rather than MLS Next.

Here’s a video of Fisher in action.

While this roster isn’t official, the account below has accurately leaked the other rosters for these camps.