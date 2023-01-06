FC Dallas announces spring training schedule

FC Dallas has announced the schedule for this spring starting in January. Additional preseason matches are TBA.
Wed, Jan 11 – FC Dallas players report.
Jan 13-28 – Training at Toyota Soccer Center (includes two intrasquad scrimmages).
Jan 25 – game vs Barcelona SC (unofficial as of yet, from Ecuadorian reports)
Sun, Jan 29 – Departs for Marbella, Spain.
Jan. 30-Feb. 9 – Training in Spain (mostly in the plain) at the Marbella Football Center in San Pedro Alcántara, Spain.
Fri, Feb 10 – Return to Dallas.
Mon, Feb 13 – Training resumes at Toyota Soccer Center
Sat, Feb 18 – Closed door friendly at Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30PM CT (Probable final tuneup).
if the match against Barcelona doesn’t happen this means FCD fans will have no chance of seeing the team in action prior to opening day. Kind of sad.
Hopefully, they will have a few other games.
Well Buzz, you got your wish from the pod with the travel training! I love this idea and I think it’ll help to further create chemistry on the team and with the staff. Excited to see these guys on the field this season.
Yeah, I think it’s great! I wish I could go.