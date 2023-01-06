FC Dallas announces spring training schedule

FC Dallas has announced the schedule for this spring starting in January. Additional preseason matches are TBA.

Wed, Jan 11 – FC Dallas players report.

Jan 13-28 – Training at Toyota Soccer Center (includes two intrasquad scrimmages).

Jan 25 – game vs Barcelona SC (unofficial as of yet, from Ecuadorian reports)

Sun, Jan 29 – Departs for Marbella, Spain.

Jan. 30-Feb. 9 – Training in Spain (mostly in the plain) at the Marbella Football Center in San Pedro Alcántara, Spain.

Fri, Feb 10 – Return to Dallas.

Mon, Feb 13 – Training resumes at Toyota Soccer Center

Sat, Feb 18 – Closed door friendly at Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30PM CT (Probable final tuneup).