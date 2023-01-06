Tarik Scott & Nolan Norris called into US U19s

FC Dallas’ two newest Homegrowns, striker Tarick Scott and defender Nolan Norris, have been called into the US U19s for a January camp. Head coach Marko Mitrović has called in 23 players to the University of Miami from January 5th to the 13th.

Also of note is the selection of former FC Dallas Academy striker Nighte Pickering who signed with Memphis 901 last August.

All 23 players are age-eligible for this summer’s 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Seven players return from the U-19s’ strong showing at September’s Slovenia Nations Cup, where the USA defeated Malta, Croatia, and Scotland. Four players (including Norris) have been a part of all five U-19 MYNT camps so far this cycle.

Scott is making his US U19 debut.

U-19 MYNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Charles DeMarco (BW Gottschee; New York, N.Y.)

DEFENDERS (8): Kamran Acito (Duke University; New York, N.Y.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Noah Cobb (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Grayson Dettoni (Bayern Munich/GER; Munich, Germany), Drew Murray (Unattached; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Walter Portales (Club America/MEX; Los Angeles, Calif.), Fritz Volmar (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Favian Loyola (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Tyler Pasnik (Rangers/SCO; Bishopton, Scotland), David Ruiz (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Sam Williams (University of North Carolina; Tenafly, N.J.)

FORWARDS (7): Kristian Fletcher (D.C. United; Bethesda, Md.), Korede Osundina (Orange County SC; Redmond, Wash.), Nighte Pickering (Memphis 901 FC; Frisco, Texas), Malick Sanogo (FC Union Berlin/GER; Berlin, Germany), Tarik Scott (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Marcos Zambrano (Unattached; Gladwyne, Pa.)

FC Dallas U19 midfielder Tarik Scott celebrates his goal in the MLS NEXT Cup quarterfinals match against Wake FC on June 29, 2020, at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)