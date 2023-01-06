DFW’s Jaedyn Shaw voted US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year

Former FC Dallas and Solar midfielder/forward Jaedyn Shaw has been voted the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. Shaw turned 18 in November.

Shaw had a strong rookie season with the San Diego Wave in the NWSL scoring in three of her first four games and stood out at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup (3 games, 2 starts).

Shaw earned 35.1 percent of the overall vote for the Young Female Player of the Year, just ahead of forward Alyssa Thompson (34.4%), who debuted for the senior USWNT this year at age 17.

It means everything to me to be a part of the list of players who have won this award, but it also tells me I have so much work to do to keep improving and growing. I just feel super honored and blessed and it’s an amazing way start to the year. I want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me and to all the National Team coaches I’ve worked with since the U-14 level and to my coaches on the Wave. Thanks also to all my teammates who have pushed me and will continue to push me. All of this makes me even more excited to get going with this NWSL season and to get back into camps with the Youth National Teams. I’m just excited for what’s to come and I wouldn’t be where I am today without God’s grace and favor over my life. Jaedyn Shaw

Shaw made her pro debut on July 30 – after signing via the discovery process – and scored 28 minutes into her first game and first start against the Chicago Red Stars.

Votes for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year and Young Female Player of the Year awards are collected from respective National Team coaches, National Team players who earned a cap in 2022, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, National Women’s Soccer League head coaches and select media members, administrators and college coaches.

