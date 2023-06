Julian Eyestone named to MLS Next All-Star game

FCD’s exciting young U17 goalkeeper standout Julian Eyestone has been chosen for the 2023 MLS Next All-Star Game. Malachi Molina was chosen last year.

The game will feature two teams competing in an East versus West matchup on July 19, at 9:30 am CT at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Maryland.

Eyestone has been playing for the U19s and North Texas SC (8 games, 31 saves, 3 shutouts) as well as his age bracket U17 side. He’s also a frequent invitee to first-team training. Eyestone was named best keeper at the ’23 GA Cup after leading his U17 side to the finals.

“I am excited and happy to have been selected,” Goalkeeper Julian Eyestone told FCDallas.com. “My family knew before me and having them there with me when I found out was special. I am looking forward to being in D.C. playing alongside some great players.”

The 17-year-old Eyestone was originally graduating high school in 2024 but he accelerated his program to come out a year early. Eyestone signed for Duke and – barring a change in contract status with FCD – the 6’6″ keeper will be playing soccer in the ACC this fall.

Julian Eyestone, FC Dallas Academy, January 2023.

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Rosters

East West Player Team Birth Year

Player Team Birth Year Nathaniel Abraham Toronto FC 2007

Jeevan Badwal Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2006 Ignacio Alem D.C. United 2006

Nati Clarke Sporting Kansas City 2005 Davi Alexandre New York Red Bulls 2007

Julian Eyestone FC Dallas 2006 Gaël De Montigny CF Montréal 2006

Caden Glover St. Louis CITY SC 2007 Charlie DeMarco BW Gottschee 2005

Zavier Gozo Real Salt Lake 2007 Olger Escobar New England Revolution 2006

Stuart Hawkins Seattle Sounders FC 2006 Caden Grabfelder FC DELCO 2005

Sawyer Jura Portland Timbers 2006 Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 2006

Tate Lampman Houston Dynamo FC 2006 Tyler Hall Inter Miami CF 2006

Grant Lund Real Colorado 2006 Stiven Jimenez FC Cincinnati 2007

Edwyn Mendoza San Jose Earthquakes 2006 Graham Jones D.C. United 2006

Harbor Miller LA Galaxy 2007 Shawn Lanza Atlanta United 2006

Ajani Nixon LAFC 2006 Ryder Mills FC Cincinnati 2005

Moises Prado Total Futbol Academy 2006 Cole Mrowka Columbus Crew 2006

Kage Romanshyn Minnesota United FC 2005 Michael Nesci Chicago Fire FC 2005

Andre Romo Colorado Rapids 2006 James Nyandjo Charlotte FC 2007

Paulo Rudisill LA Galaxy 2006 Neil Pierre Philadelphia Union 2007

Maxim Scordo Strikers FC 2007 Tahir Reid-Brown Orlando City SC 2006

Mohammed Shour Seattle Sounders FC 2007 Rocket Ritarita Atlanta United 2007

Ervin Torres Austin FC 2007 Jonathan Shore New York City FC 2007

Oscar Verhoeven San Jose Earthquakes 2006 Adem Sipić Nashville SC 2006

Jude Wellings Real Salt Lake 2006 Lazar Stefanovic Toronto FC 2006

Adrian Wibowo LAFC 2006

A moment earned, not given. pic.twitter.com/NYzBxuuLzs — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) June 29, 2023