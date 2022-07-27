Malachi Molina named to inaugural MLS Next All-Star Game

MLS Next has announced the 45 players selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game. The MLS NEXT All-Star Game will be played at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota, on Wednesday, August 10th.
Malachi Molina, the lone FC Dallas representative, recently appeared on our Homegrown watch list and is a U17 (2006) wing or outside back.
The MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee also advised on the selection of the coaching staff for both East and West clubs. The head coach of the East team will be Javier Morales. Leading the West squad will be Jeremy Hall.
The match will be streamed live and further tune-in details will be available at a later date.
The 45 players were chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. Players must have been U-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.
MLS Next All-Star Game Rosters
|East
|West
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Player
|Team
|Age
|Ignacio Alem
|D.C. United
|16
|Alejandro Alcala
|LA Galaxy
|17
|Esmir Bajraktarevic
|New England Revolution
|17
|Christopher Aquino
|Seattle Sounders FC
|16
|Israel Boatwright
|Inter Miami CF
|17
|Edgar Bazan
|Sporting Kansas City
|16
|Thomas Bouffard
|CF Montréal
|17
|Adam Beaudry
|Colorado Rapids
|16
|Brian Carmona Romero
|Charlotte FC
|16
|Alejandro Carrillo
|Nashville SC
|17
|Noah Cobb
|Atlanta United FC
|17
|Kevin Chavarria
|Colorado Rapids
|17
|Benjamin Cremaschi
|Inter Miami CF
|17
|Mihail Gherasimencov
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|17
|Giorgio DeLibera
|Columbus Crew
|17
|Andre Gitau
|Houston Dynamo FC
|15
|Bento Estrela
|New York Red Bulls
|16
|Anthony Gonzalez
|Austin FC
|17
|David Garcia
|FC Cincinnati
|18
|Stuart Hawkins
|Seattle Sounders FC
|16
|Alejandro Granados Torres
|Orlando City SC
|16
|Gershon Henry
|Real Salt Lake
|16
|Malachi Grant
|Atlanta United FC
|16
|Bryce Jamison
|Barca Residency Academy
|16
|Colin Griffith
|PDA
|18
|Marcus Lee
|Strikers
|16
|Daniel Krueger
|Philadelphia Union
|16
|Carlos Leatherman
|Minnesota United FC
|17
|Stanislav Lapkes
|Columbus Crew
|16
|Cruz Medina
|San Jose Earthquakes
|16
|Favian Loyola
|Orlando City SC
|17
|Malachi Molina
|FC Dallas
|16
|Jack Panayotou
|New England Revolution
|18
|Bryan Moyado
|Los Angeles FC
|17
|Adam Pearlman
|Toronto FC
|17
|Drew Murray
|San Jose Earthquakes
|17
|Andrew Rick
|Philadelphia Union
|16
|Emmanuel Ochoa
|San Jose Earthquakes
|17
|Diego Rossi
|New York City FC
|17
|Kevin Rodriguez Andrade
|San Francisco Glens
|17
|Kobi Thomas
|Inter Miami CF
|17
|Ian Shaul
|Portland Timbers
|16
|Marcos Zambrano-Delgado
|Philadelphia Union
|17
|Roka Tsunehara
|De Anza Force
|16
|Fritz Volmar
|St. Louis CITY SC
|17