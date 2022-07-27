Malachi Molina named to inaugural MLS Next All-Star Game

MLS Next has announced the 45 players selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game. The MLS NEXT All-Star Game will be played at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota, on Wednesday, August 10th.

Malachi Molina, the lone FC Dallas representative, recently appeared on our Homegrown watch list and is a U17 (2006) wing or outside back.

The MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee also advised on the selection of the coaching staff for both East and West clubs. The head coach of the East team will be Javier Morales. Leading the West squad will be Jeremy Hall.

The match will be streamed live and further tune-in details will be available at a later date.

The 45 players were chosen by the MLS NEXT Player Selection Committee following the conclusion of the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase. Players must have been U-18 (born in 2004 or earlier) and have competed in one of the MLS NEXT national showcase events this season, including MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase.

MLS Next All-Star Game Rosters

East West Player Team Age Player Team Age Player Team Age Player Team Age Ignacio Alem D.C. United 16 Alejandro Alcala LA Galaxy 17 Esmir Bajraktarevic New England Revolution 17 Christopher Aquino Seattle Sounders FC 16 Israel Boatwright Inter Miami CF 17 Edgar Bazan Sporting Kansas City 16 Thomas Bouffard CF Montréal 17 Adam Beaudry Colorado Rapids 16 Brian Carmona Romero Charlotte FC 16 Alejandro Carrillo Nashville SC 17 Noah Cobb Atlanta United FC 17 Kevin Chavarria Colorado Rapids 17 Benjamin Cremaschi Inter Miami CF 17 Mihail Gherasimencov Vancouver Whitecaps FC 17 Giorgio DeLibera Columbus Crew 17 Andre Gitau Houston Dynamo FC 15 Bento Estrela New York Red Bulls 16 Anthony Gonzalez Austin FC 17 David Garcia FC Cincinnati 18 Stuart Hawkins Seattle Sounders FC 16 Alejandro Granados Torres Orlando City SC 16 Gershon Henry Real Salt Lake 16 Malachi Grant Atlanta United FC 16 Bryce Jamison Barca Residency Academy 16 Colin Griffith PDA 18 Marcus Lee Strikers 16 Daniel Krueger Philadelphia Union 16 Carlos Leatherman Minnesota United FC 17 Stanislav Lapkes Columbus Crew 16 Cruz Medina San Jose Earthquakes 16 Favian Loyola Orlando City SC 17 Malachi Molina FC Dallas 16 Jack Panayotou New England Revolution 18 Bryan Moyado Los Angeles FC 17 Adam Pearlman Toronto FC 17 Drew Murray San Jose Earthquakes 17 Andrew Rick Philadelphia Union 16 Emmanuel Ochoa San Jose Earthquakes 17 Diego Rossi New York City FC 17 Kevin Rodriguez Andrade San Francisco Glens 17 Kobi Thomas Inter Miami CF 17 Ian Shaul Portland Timbers 16 Marcos Zambrano-Delgado Philadelphia Union 17 Roka Tsunehara De Anza Force 16 Fritz Volmar St. Louis CITY SC 17