Jesus Ferreira voted a 2023 MLS All-Star

FC Dallas Jesús Ferreira has been named to the 2023 Major League Soccer All-Star Team. It’s the second straight MLS All-Star Game honor for the 22-year-old Colombian-American striker. Jesús Ferreira’s 10 goals in 2023 are tied for the third-most in the league.

For the 2023 version of the All-Star game, MLS will be facing 13-time English league champions Arsenal FC. The game will take place on Wednesday, July 19, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored and proud to be selected to the 2023 MLS All Star Team,” said Ferreira. “I am grateful to represent my teammates and the FC Dallas fans among the league’s top talent. Thank you for always supporting me and I look forward to going head-to-head against Arsenal in this year’s All-Star game.”

In 2022, Ferreira was named MLS Young Player of the Year and MLS Best XI with 18 goals and 6 assists across 33 games (29 starts) which tied the club’s single-season goals record held by both Kenny Cooper and Jason Kreis.

Jesus Ferreira stretches for the ball while Hector Herrera chases against the Houston Dynamo, May 20, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Roster breakdown

Voted in Coach’s picks Commissioner’s picks Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) Christian Benteke (DC) Kei Kamara (CHI) Jesús Ferreira (DAL) Cristian Espinoza (SJ) Mathieu Choinière (MTL) Jordan Morris (SEA) Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL) Luciano Acosta (CIN) Héctor Herrera (HOU) Thiago Almada (ATL) José Martínez (PHI) Aidan Morris (CLB) Riqui Puig (LA) Hany Mukhtar (NSH) Lucas Zelarayán (CLB) Álvaro Barreal (CIN) Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) Jon Gallagher (ATX) Tim Parker (STL) Matt Miazga (CIN) John Tolkin (RBNY) Walker Zimmerman (NSH) Tyler Miller (DC) Roman Bürki (STL) Djordje Petrovic (NE)