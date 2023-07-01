FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May/June 2023

Okay, we’re back on track, aiming for the end of each month after my pilgrimage to Kenilworth Road messed Buzz and I around. So welcome back to the ever-scientific power ranking of all 45 players under professional contract at FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

So what is the super sciencey formula? We look at who has played well, who has played at all, who us and our colleagues in the media are talking about, and who the fans have been lifting up or slamming down. At the end of the day, it’s all just a bit of fun.

Starting XI

Rank Trending Comments 1 Jesus Ferreira

FCD (F) High: 1 Low: 1 — 0 One of the best finishers FCD has ever seen. The gap from #1 to the rest of the team is as wide as it’s ever been. Can FCD hold on to the US hat trick hero? – Buzz 2 Maarten Paes

FCD (G) High: 2 Low: 6 ▲ 1 Probably THE all star snub, Paes is having a fantastic season. – Dan 3 Nkosi Tafari

FCD (D) High: 3 Low: 9 ▲ 2 He’s become the man on defense here. It’s now clearly Tafari and someone else – as it should have been for 2 years – and he still has room to grow. – Buzz 4 Marco Farfan

FCD (D) High: 4 Low: 7 ▲ 3 Ever reliable, and even with a couple of knocks he’s been present through this injury crisis. – Dan 5 Alan Velasco

FCD (F) High: 2 Low: 5 ▼ 3 The kid is really struggling with the weight of the world on his shoulders and now news of Boca interest is swirling. Where’s his head at? – Buzz 6 Jader Obrian

FCD (F) High: 6 Low: 23 ▲ 17 Obrian really stepped up the past month and a half, missing the last game through suspension after ten consecutive starts. Two goals, two assists, and team MVP-level performances. – Dan 7 Facundo Quignon

FCD (M) High: 7 Low: 17 ▲ 7 Solid and steady at right center back. His solid play means Jose Martinez’s injuries havent been an issue. – Buzz 8 Paxton Pomykal

FCD (M) High: 4 Low: 8 ▼ 4 We should see Paxton return shortly. He played only two of the eight games since the last ranking. – Dan 9 Sebastien Ibeagha

FCD (D) High: 9 Low: 15 — 0 Out since a 30-minute cameo in the Austin game in May. We’re hoping Arriola’s return kickstarts his season. – Dan 10 Paul Arriola

FCD (F) High: 2 Low: 10 ▼ 4 Out since a 30-minute cameo in the Austin game in May. We’re hoping Arriola’s return kick starts his season. – Dan 11 Tsiki Ntsabeleng

FCD (M) High: 10 Low: 11 — 0 Tsiki might have been a big climber if not for the knee sprain. He was playing the best soccer of his career as a higher 8/10 right before he got hurt. – Buzz

Fecundo Quignon points at the crowd after scoring the go ahead goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

Rank Trending Comments 12 Edwin Cerrillo

FCD (M) High: 8 Low: 15 ▲ 3 With Pomykal, Lletget, and Tsiki out, Edwin has had a guaranteed start but hasn’t really capitalized on it. – Dan 13 Sebastian Lletget

FCD (M) High: 4 Low: 14 ▼ 1 Lletget missed a chunk but he’s finally back. FCD needs him to be good… Actually, right now they just need him, period. Where’s his head at? – Buzz 14 Geovane Jesus

FCD (D) High: 10 Low: 14 ▼ 4 Your current starting right back. Geovane’s return has coincided with four straight defeats (excluding the short St. Louis game). – Dan 15 Ema Twumasi

FCD (D) High: 11 Low: 16 ▲ 1 Junqua has proven himself to be relaible all over the field. Due to injuries he suddelny finds himself as a frequent choice at wing rather than outside back. – Buzz 16 Jose Martínez

FCD (D) High: 8 Low: 16 ▼ 8 In and out of the lineup, and seemingly always hurt. – Dan 17 Sam Junqua

FCD (D) High: 17 Low: 20 — 0 Two starts, and five appearances, during the injury crisis. Endeley has been quiet but certainly hasn’t harmed the team in his play. – Dan 18 Herbert Endeley

FCD (D/F) High: 18 Low: 34 ▲ 10 Two starts and five appearances, during the injury crisis. Endeley has been quiet but certainly hasn’t harmed the team with his play. – Dan 19 Nolan Norris

FCD (D) High: 18 Low: 23 — 0 After his emergency MF starts, Norris finds himself starting at the 6 now more than center back for both FCD and NTX. – Buzz 20 Jimmy Maurer

FCD (G) High: 20 Low: 22 ▲ 1 Jimmy stepped in for three games when Paes had the thorax injury and did just fine. – Dan

Herbert Endeley (red hat) in training with FC Dallas in Spain, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team

Rank Trending Comments 21 Bernard Kamungo

FCD (F) High: 18 Low: 24 ▼ 3 Injured again, but had little impact before that. So far the trade hasn’t paid off. – Buzz 22 Collin Smith

FCD (D) High: 22 Low: 27 ▲ 5 A lock starter for Birmingham, only missing time for two recalls to FC Dallas. – Dan 23 Jesus Jimenez

FCD (F) High: 13 Low: 23 ▼ 10 Injured again, but little impact before that. So far the trade hasn’t paid off. – Buzz 24 Jose Mulato

FCD (F) High: 17 Low: 24 ▼ 4 If you’re the only fit available recognized 9 on the team and you’re not starting, something is off. – Dan 25 Eugene Ansah

FCD (F) High: 25 Low: 25 — The new guy. Gotta start him somewhere. He’ll move up or down from here based on his contribution. – Buzz 26 Antonio Carrera

FCD (G) High: 22 Low: 26 ▼ 4 Back from U20 duty. He didn’t play with Gaga Slonina starting every game, but valuable experience for Toño. – Dan 27 Dante Sealy

FCD (F) High: 25 Low: 35 ▲ 8 His loan to PSV has ended. Dante is back with FCD and working to carve out a roster spot, so credit to him. – Buzz 28 Justin Che

FCD (D) High: 12 Low: 28 ▼ 4 A nailed-on starter for NTX. Maybe loses points for missing the recent Colorado game for an old red card suspension, before getting sent off in the very next game. – Dan 29 Hope Avayevu

NTX (F) High: 25 Low: 31 ▼ 4 Hope is back after missing a chunk of time with injury but he’s still NTX’s best player. – Buzz 30 Tyshawn Rose

NTX (D) High: 30 Low: 36 — 0 A nailed on starter for NTX. Maybe loses points for missing the recent Colorado game for an old red card suspension, before getting sent off in the very next game. – Dan 31 Amet Korça

FCD (D) High: 29 Low: 31 ▼ 2 Korca is really hurting for time at FCD and has played more RB than CB it feels like. Plus his North Texas play has been average. – Buzz 32 André Costa

NTX (M) High: 27 Low: 32 ▼ 1 It’s a little odd when your captain isn’t a lock to start but Costa has at least featured in all eight games since the last ranking. – Dan

Dante Sealy takes part in the open day of FC Dallas training, March 3, 2021. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In Reserve

Rank Trending Comments 33 Carl Sainté

NTX (M) High: 30 Low: 33 ▼ 1 Carl has been In and out of the NTX XI more than I would expect for guy that starts for his country. – Buzz 34 Isaiah Parker

FCD (D) High: 22 Low: 34 ▼ 8 Can’t stay healthy and thus can’t stay in the SAFC XI. Missed 6 of the 7 games since we last ranked on May 10. – Dan 35 Alejandro Urzua

NTX (M) High: 29 Low: 35 ▼ 2 This U17 going on UI19 talent continues to show well. Scored his first goal recently. Swaps a lot from 6 to 8. Which is his future? – Buzz 36 Henri

NTX (D) High: 32 Low: 36 ▼ 2 Buzz has been calling Henri the best ’23 NTX foreign signing until very recently. – Dan 37 Diego Garcia

NTX (M) High: 33 Low: 37 ▼ 1 He’s still in the mix with North Texas but he’s been playing for the Academy a bit of late as well. He’s still quite young with lots of upside. – Buzz 38 Tomas Pondeca

NTX (F) High: 37 Low: 39 ▲ 1 With injuries in both teams, Pondeca has earned four of his five starts since the last ranking. – Dan 39 Alejandro Araneda

NTX (M) High: 34 Low: 40 ▲ 1 For a guy who was historically been a 6/CB he’s been getting a fair number of the right back starts with Endeley gone to the first team. – Buzz 40 Theo Ferreira

NTX (M) High: 37 Low: 42 ▼ 3 Three starts in the NTX midfield but largely just getting the last 10-15 mins of games. – Dan 41 Manuel Caicedo

NTX (D) High: 36 Low: 42 ▲ 1 Pablo’s not seen a start since May 13 and has been out of the roster altogether four times in that eight-game stretch. – Dan 42 Pablo Torre

NTX (F) High: 33 Low: 42 ▼ 4 Pablo’s not seen a start since May 13 and been out of the roster altogether four times in that eight-game stretch. – Dan 43 Yeicar Perlaza

NTX (D) High: 35 Low: 43 ▼ 2 He’s really only getting garbage or emergency minutes. Not great. – Buzz 44 Michael Webber

NTX (GK) High: 43 Low: 44 ▼ 1 The young Irishman is an insurance policy. He sat on the FC Dallas bench while Paes was out and Carrera was unavailable. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets rewarded with NTX minutes after the U19 keepers go off to college. – Dan 45 Tarik Scott

FCD (F) High: 26 Low: 45 ▼ 1 Out for the season

Summation

With no great surprise, Jesus Ferreira’s domination of the number one spot continues. Jader Obrian was the big winner this time around as his zero-to-hero run earns the Colombian a staggering 17-place jump. Herbert Endeley was another player moving up double figures. The rookie wasn’t planned to feature this early but has dealt well in his five appearances.

This round has been incredibly difficult. Injuries normally drop players a long way, but the replacements haven’t set the world alight and don’t seem like putting anyone’s job at risk. Someone has to drop a little more than the rest and that is Jesus Jimenez, falling ten places.

JJ began this period missing a game with a broken hand and ended up missing more time with an ankle injury. Between then it was two starts, four sub appearances, one night spent on the bench, and not a lot to show for any of it. Add to that a $1.2m guaranteed salary for the year, and that’s not the impact anyone wanted.