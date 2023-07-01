FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May/June 2023

Okay, we’re back on track, aiming for the end of each month after my pilgrimage to Kenilworth Road messed Buzz and I around. So welcome back to the ever-scientific power ranking of all 45 players under professional contract at FC Dallas and North Texas SC.
So what is the super sciencey formula? We look at who has played well, who has played at all, who us and our colleagues in the media are talking about, and who the fans have been lifting up or slamming down. At the end of the day, it’s all just a bit of fun.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|1
|Jesus Ferreira
FCD (F)
|High: 1
|Low: 1
|— 0
|One of the best finishers FCD has ever seen. The gap from #1 to the rest of the team is as wide as it’s ever been. Can FCD hold on to the US hat trick hero? – Buzz
|2
|Maarten Paes
FCD (G)
|High: 2
|Low: 6
|▲ 1
|Probably THE all star snub, Paes is having a fantastic season. – Dan
|3
|Nkosi Tafari
FCD (D)
|High: 3
|Low: 9
|▲ 2
|He’s become the man on defense here. It’s now clearly Tafari and someone else – as it should have been for 2 years – and he still has room to grow. – Buzz
|4
|Marco Farfan
FCD (D)
|High: 4
|Low: 7
|▲ 3
|Ever reliable, and even with a couple of knocks he’s been present through this injury crisis. – Dan
|5
|Alan Velasco
FCD (F)
|High: 2
|Low: 5
|▼ 3
|The kid is really struggling with the weight of the world on his shoulders and now news of Boca interest is swirling. Where’s his head at? – Buzz
|6
|Jader Obrian
FCD (F)
|High: 6
|Low: 23
|▲ 17
|Obrian really stepped up the past month and a half, missing the last game through suspension after ten consecutive starts. Two goals, two assists, and team MVP-level performances. – Dan
|7
|Facundo Quignon
FCD (M)
|High: 7
|Low: 17
|▲ 7
|Solid and steady at right center back. His solid play means Jose Martinez’s injuries havent been an issue. – Buzz
|8
|Paxton Pomykal
FCD (M)
|High: 4
|Low: 8
|▼ 4
|We should see Paxton return shortly. He played only two of the eight games since the last ranking. – Dan
|9
|Sebastien Ibeagha
FCD (D)
|High: 9
|Low: 15
|— 0
|Out since a 30-minute cameo in the Austin game in May. We’re hoping Arriola’s return kickstarts his season. – Dan
|10
|Paul Arriola
FCD (F)
|High: 2
|Low: 10
|▼ 4
|Out since a 30-minute cameo in the Austin game in May. We’re hoping Arriola’s return kick starts his season. – Dan
|11
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
FCD (M)
|High: 10
|Low: 11
|— 0
|Tsiki might have been a big climber if not for the knee sprain. He was playing the best soccer of his career as a higher 8/10 right before he got hurt. – Buzz
In the Mix
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|12
|Edwin Cerrillo
FCD (M)
|High: 8
|Low: 15
|▲ 3
|With Pomykal, Lletget, and Tsiki out, Edwin has had a guaranteed start but hasn’t really capitalized on it. – Dan
|13
|Sebastian Lletget
FCD (M)
|High: 4
|Low: 14
|▼ 1
|Lletget missed a chunk but he’s finally back. FCD needs him to be good… Actually, right now they just need him, period. Where’s his head at? – Buzz
|14
|Geovane Jesus
FCD (D)
|High: 10
|Low: 14
|▼ 4
|Your current starting right back. Geovane’s return has coincided with four straight defeats (excluding the short St. Louis game). – Dan
|15
|Ema Twumasi
FCD (D)
|High: 11
|Low: 16
|▲ 1
|Junqua has proven himself to be relaible all over the field. Due to injuries he suddelny finds himself as a frequent choice at wing rather than outside back. – Buzz
|16
|Jose Martínez
FCD (D)
|High: 8
|Low: 16
|▼ 8
|In and out of the lineup, and seemingly always hurt. – Dan
|17
|Sam Junqua
FCD (D)
|High: 17
|Low: 20
|— 0
|Two starts, and five appearances, during the injury crisis. Endeley has been quiet but certainly hasn’t harmed the team in his play. – Dan
|18
|Herbert Endeley
FCD (D/F)
|High: 18
|Low: 34
|▲ 10
|Two starts and five appearances, during the injury crisis. Endeley has been quiet but certainly hasn’t harmed the team with his play. – Dan
|19
|Nolan Norris
FCD (D)
|High: 18
|Low: 23
|— 0
|After his emergency MF starts, Norris finds himself starting at the 6 now more than center back for both FCD and NTX. – Buzz
|20
|Jimmy Maurer
FCD (G)
|High: 20
|Low: 22
|▲ 1
|Jimmy stepped in for three games when Paes had the thorax injury and did just fine. – Dan
Second Team
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|21
|Bernard Kamungo
FCD (F)
|High: 18
|Low: 24
|▼ 3
|Injured again, but had little impact before that. So far the trade hasn’t paid off. – Buzz
|22
|Collin Smith
FCD (D)
|High: 22
|Low: 27
|▲ 5
|A lock starter for Birmingham, only missing time for two recalls to FC Dallas. – Dan
|23
|Jesus Jimenez
FCD (F)
|High: 13
|Low: 23
|▼ 10
|Injured again, but little impact before that. So far the trade hasn’t paid off. – Buzz
|24
|Jose Mulato
FCD (F)
|High: 17
|Low: 24
|▼ 4
|If you’re the only fit available recognized 9 on the team and you’re not starting, something is off. – Dan
|25
|Eugene Ansah
FCD (F)
|High: 25
|Low: 25
|—
|The new guy. Gotta start him somewhere. He’ll move up or down from here based on his contribution. – Buzz
|26
|Antonio Carrera
FCD (G)
|High: 22
|Low: 26
|▼ 4
|Back from U20 duty. He didn’t play with Gaga Slonina starting every game, but valuable experience for Toño. – Dan
|27
|Dante Sealy
FCD (F)
|High: 25
|Low: 35
|▲ 8
|His loan to PSV has ended. Dante is back with FCD and working to carve out a roster spot, so credit to him. – Buzz
|28
|Justin Che
FCD (D)
|High: 12
|Low: 28
|▼ 4
|A nailed-on starter for NTX. Maybe loses points for missing the recent Colorado game for an old red card suspension, before getting sent off in the very next game. – Dan
|29
|Hope Avayevu
NTX (F)
|High: 25
|Low: 31
|▼ 4
|Hope is back after missing a chunk of time with injury but he’s still NTX’s best player. – Buzz
|30
|Tyshawn Rose
NTX (D)
|High: 30
|Low: 36
|— 0
|A nailed on starter for NTX. Maybe loses points for missing the recent Colorado game for an old red card suspension, before getting sent off in the very next game. – Dan
|31
|Amet Korça
FCD (D)
|High: 29
|Low: 31
|▼ 2
|Korca is really hurting for time at FCD and has played more RB than CB it feels like. Plus his North Texas play has been average. – Buzz
|32
|André Costa
NTX (M)
|High: 27
|Low: 32
|▼ 1
|It’s a little odd when your captain isn’t a lock to start but Costa has at least featured in all eight games since the last ranking. – Dan
In Reserve
|Rank
|Trending
|Comments
|33
|Carl Sainté
NTX (M)
|High: 30
|Low: 33
|▼ 1
|Carl has been In and out of the NTX XI more than I would expect for guy that starts for his country. – Buzz
|34
|Isaiah Parker
FCD (D)
|High: 22
|Low: 34
|▼ 8
|Can’t stay healthy and thus can’t stay in the SAFC XI. Missed 6 of the 7 games since we last ranked on May 10. – Dan
|35
|Alejandro Urzua
NTX (M)
|High: 29
|Low: 35
|▼ 2
|This U17 going on UI19 talent continues to show well. Scored his first goal recently. Swaps a lot from 6 to 8. Which is his future? – Buzz
|36
|Henri
NTX (D)
|High: 32
|Low: 36
|▼ 2
|Buzz has been calling Henri the best ’23 NTX foreign signing until very recently. – Dan
|37
|Diego Garcia
NTX (M)
|High: 33
|Low: 37
|▼ 1
|He’s still in the mix with North Texas but he’s been playing for the Academy a bit of late as well. He’s still quite young with lots of upside. – Buzz
|38
|Tomas Pondeca
NTX (F)
|High: 37
|Low: 39
|▲ 1
|With injuries in both teams, Pondeca has earned four of his five starts since the last ranking. – Dan
|39
|Alejandro Araneda
NTX (M)
|High: 34
|Low: 40
|▲ 1
|For a guy who was historically been a 6/CB he’s been getting a fair number of the right back starts with Endeley gone to the first team. – Buzz
|40
|Theo Ferreira
NTX (M)
|High: 37
|Low: 42
|▼ 3
|Three starts in the NTX midfield but largely just getting the last 10-15 mins of games. – Dan
|41
|Manuel Caicedo
NTX (D)
|High: 36
|Low: 42
|▲ 1
|Pablo’s not seen a start since May 13 and has been out of the roster altogether four times in that eight-game stretch. – Dan
|42
|Pablo Torre
NTX (F)
|High: 33
|Low: 42
|▼ 4
|Pablo’s not seen a start since May 13 and been out of the roster altogether four times in that eight-game stretch. – Dan
|43
|Yeicar Perlaza
NTX (D)
|High: 35
|Low: 43
|▼ 2
|He’s really only getting garbage or emergency minutes. Not great. – Buzz
|44
|Michael Webber
NTX (GK)
|High: 43
|Low: 44
|▼ 1
|The young Irishman is an insurance policy. He sat on the FC Dallas bench while Paes was out and Carrera was unavailable. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets rewarded with NTX minutes after the U19 keepers go off to college. – Dan
|45
|Tarik Scott
FCD (F)
|High: 26
|Low: 45
|▼ 1
|Out for the season
Summation
With no great surprise, Jesus Ferreira’s domination of the number one spot continues. Jader Obrian was the big winner this time around as his zero-to-hero run earns the Colombian a staggering 17-place jump. Herbert Endeley was another player moving up double figures. The rookie wasn’t planned to feature this early but has dealt well in his five appearances.
This round has been incredibly difficult. Injuries normally drop players a long way, but the replacements haven’t set the world alight and don’t seem like putting anyone’s job at risk. Someone has to drop a little more than the rest and that is Jesus Jimenez, falling ten places.
JJ began this period missing a game with a broken hand and ended up missing more time with an ankle injury. Between then it was two starts, four sub appearances, one night spent on the bench, and not a lot to show for any of it. Add to that a $1.2m guaranteed salary for the year, and that’s not the impact anyone wanted.