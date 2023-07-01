Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May/June 2023

by Dan CrookeLeave a Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – May/June 2023

Okay, we’re back on track, aiming for the end of each month after my pilgrimage to Kenilworth Road messed Buzz and I around. So welcome back to the ever-scientific power ranking of all 45 players under professional contract at FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

So what is the super sciencey formula? We look at who has played well, who has played at all, who us and our colleagues in the media are talking about, and who the fans have been lifting up or slamming down. At the end of the day, it’s all just a bit of fun.

Starting XI

RankTrendingComments
1Jesus Ferreira
FCD (F)		High: 1Low: 1— 0One of the best finishers FCD has ever seen. The gap from #1 to the rest of the team is as wide as it’s ever been. Can FCD hold on to the US hat trick hero? – Buzz
2Maarten Paes
FCD (G)		High: 2Low: 6▲ 1Probably THE all star snub, Paes is having a fantastic season. – Dan
3Nkosi Tafari
FCD (D)		High: 3Low: 9▲ 2He’s become the man on defense here. It’s now clearly Tafari and someone else – as it should have been for 2 years – and he still has room to grow. – Buzz
4Marco Farfan
FCD (D)		High: 4Low: 7▲ 3Ever reliable, and even with a couple of knocks he’s been present through this injury crisis. – Dan
5Alan Velasco
FCD (F)		High: 2Low: 5▼ 3The kid is really struggling with the weight of the world on his shoulders and now news of Boca interest is swirling. Where’s his head at? – Buzz
6Jader Obrian
FCD (F)		High: 6Low: 23▲ 17Obrian really stepped up the past month and a half, missing the last game through suspension after ten consecutive starts. Two goals, two assists, and team MVP-level performances. – Dan
7Facundo Quignon
FCD (M)		High: 7Low: 17▲ 7Solid and steady at right center back. His solid play means Jose Martinez’s injuries havent been an issue. – Buzz
8Paxton Pomykal
FCD (M)		High: 4Low: 8▼ 4We should see Paxton return shortly. He played only two of the eight games since the last ranking. – Dan
9Sebastien Ibeagha
FCD (D)		High: 9Low: 15— 0Out since a 30-minute cameo in the Austin game in May. We’re hoping Arriola’s return kickstarts his season. – Dan
10Paul Arriola
FCD (F)		High: 2Low: 10▼ 4Out since a 30-minute cameo in the Austin game in May. We’re hoping Arriola’s return kick starts his season. – Dan
11Tsiki Ntsabeleng
FCD (M)		High: 10Low: 11— 0Tsiki might have been a big climber if not for the knee sprain. He was playing the best soccer of his career as a higher 8/10 right before he got hurt. – Buzz
20230401_fcd_159643 Facu goal
Fecundo Quignon points at the crowd after scoring the go ahead goal in the MLS match between FC Dallas and Portland Timbers at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

RankTrendingComments
12Edwin Cerrillo
FCD (M)		High: 8Low: 15▲ 3With Pomykal, Lletget, and Tsiki out, Edwin has had a guaranteed start but hasn’t really capitalized on it. – Dan
13Sebastian Lletget
FCD (M)		High: 4Low: 14▼ 1Lletget missed a chunk but he’s finally back. FCD needs him to be good… Actually, right now they just need him, period. Where’s his head at? – Buzz
14Geovane Jesus
FCD (D)		High: 10Low: 14▼ 4Your current starting right back. Geovane’s return has coincided with four straight defeats (excluding the short St. Louis game). – Dan
15Ema Twumasi
FCD (D)		High: 11Low: 16▲ 1Junqua has proven himself to be relaible all over the field. Due to injuries he suddelny finds himself as a frequent choice at wing rather than outside back. – Buzz
16Jose Martínez
FCD (D)		High: 8Low: 16▼ 8In and out of the lineup, and seemingly always hurt. – Dan
17Sam Junqua
FCD (D)		High: 17Low: 20— 0Two starts, and five appearances, during the injury crisis. Endeley has been quiet but certainly hasn’t harmed the team in his play. – Dan
18Herbert Endeley
FCD (D/F)		High: 18Low: 34▲ 10Two starts and five appearances, during the injury crisis. Endeley has been quiet but certainly hasn’t harmed the team with his play. – Dan
19Nolan Norris
FCD (D)		High: 18Low: 23— 0After his emergency MF starts, Norris finds himself starting at the 6 now more than center back for both FCD and NTX. – Buzz
20Jimmy Maurer
FCD (G)		High: 20Low: 22▲ 1Jimmy stepped in for three games when Paes had the thorax injury and did just fine. – Dan
Herbert Endeley (red hat)
Herbert Endeley (red hat) in training with FC Dallas in Spain, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Second Team

RankTrendingComments
21Bernard Kamungo
FCD (F)		High: 18Low: 24▼ 3Injured again, but had little impact before that. So far the trade hasn’t paid off. – Buzz
22Collin Smith
FCD (D)		High: 22Low: 27▲ 5A lock starter for Birmingham, only missing time for two recalls to FC Dallas. – Dan
23Jesus Jimenez
FCD (F)		High: 13Low: 23▼ 10Injured again, but little impact before that. So far the trade hasn’t paid off. – Buzz
24Jose Mulato
FCD (F)		High: 17Low: 24▼ 4If you’re the only fit available recognized 9 on the team and you’re not starting, something is off. – Dan
25Eugene Ansah
FCD (F)		High: 25Low: 25The new guy. Gotta start him somewhere. He’ll move up or down from here based on his contribution. – Buzz
26Antonio Carrera
FCD (G)		High: 22Low: 26▼ 4Back from U20 duty. He didn’t play with Gaga Slonina starting every game, but valuable experience for Toño. – Dan
27Dante Sealy
FCD (F)		High: 25Low: 35▲ 8His loan to PSV has ended. Dante is back with FCD and working to carve out a roster spot, so credit to him. – Buzz
28Justin Che
FCD (D)		High: 12Low: 28▼ 4A nailed-on starter for NTX. Maybe loses points for missing the recent Colorado game for an old red card suspension, before getting sent off in the very next game. – Dan
29Hope Avayevu
NTX (F)		High: 25Low: 31▼ 4Hope is back after missing a chunk of time with injury but he’s still NTX’s best player. – Buzz
30Tyshawn Rose
NTX (D)		High: 30Low: 36— 0A nailed on starter for NTX. Maybe loses points for missing the recent Colorado game for an old red card suspension, before getting sent off in the very next game. – Dan
31Amet Korça
FCD (D)		High: 29Low: 31▼ 2Korca is really hurting for time at FCD and has played more RB than CB it feels like. Plus his North Texas play has been average. – Buzz
32André Costa
NTX (M)		High: 27Low: 32▼ 1It’s a little odd when your captain isn’t a lock to start but Costa has at least featured in all eight games since the last ranking. – Dan
FC-Dallas-Preseason-Training-Day-1-Toyota-Soccer-Center-March-3_m37062
Dante Sealy takes part in the open day of FC Dallas training, March 3, 2021. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

In Reserve

RankTrendingComments
33Carl Sainté
NTX (M)		High: 30Low: 33▼ 1Carl has been In and out of the NTX XI more than I would expect for guy that starts for his country. – Buzz
34Isaiah Parker
FCD (D)		High: 22Low: 34▼ 8Can’t stay healthy and thus can’t stay in the SAFC XI. Missed 6 of the 7 games since we last ranked on May 10. – Dan
35Alejandro Urzua
NTX (M)		High: 29Low: 35▼ 2This U17 going on UI19 talent continues to show well. Scored his first goal recently. Swaps a lot from 6 to 8. Which is his future? – Buzz
36Henri
NTX (D)		High: 32Low: 36▼ 2Buzz has been calling Henri the best ’23 NTX foreign signing until very recently. – Dan
37Diego Garcia
NTX (M)		High: 33Low: 37▼ 1He’s still in the mix with North Texas but he’s been playing for the Academy a bit of late as well. He’s still quite young with lots of upside. – Buzz
38Tomas Pondeca
NTX (F)		High: 37Low: 39▲ 1With injuries in both teams, Pondeca has earned four of his five starts since the last ranking. – Dan
39Alejandro Araneda
NTX (M)		High: 34Low: 40▲ 1For a guy who was historically been a 6/CB he’s been getting a fair number of the right back starts with Endeley gone to the first team. – Buzz
40Theo Ferreira
NTX (M)		High: 37Low: 42▼ 3Three starts in the NTX midfield but largely just getting the last 10-15 mins of games. – Dan
41Manuel Caicedo
NTX (D)		High: 36Low: 42▲ 1Pablo’s not seen a start since May 13 and has been out of the roster altogether four times in that eight-game stretch. – Dan
42Pablo Torre
NTX (F)		High: 33Low: 42▼ 4Pablo’s not seen a start since May 13 and been out of the roster altogether four times in that eight-game stretch. – Dan
43Yeicar Perlaza
NTX (D)		High: 35Low: 43▼ 2He’s really only getting garbage or emergency minutes. Not great. – Buzz
44Michael Webber
NTX (GK)		High: 43Low: 44▼ 1The young Irishman is an insurance policy. He sat on the FC Dallas bench while Paes was out and Carrera was unavailable. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets rewarded with NTX minutes after the U19 keepers go off to college. – Dan
45Tarik Scott
FCD (F)		High: 26Low: 45▼ 1Out for the season

Summation

With no great surprise, Jesus Ferreira’s domination of the number one spot continues. Jader Obrian was the big winner this time around as his zero-to-hero run earns the Colombian a staggering 17-place jump. Herbert Endeley was another player moving up double figures. The rookie wasn’t planned to feature this early but has dealt well in his five appearances.

This round has been incredibly difficult. Injuries normally drop players a long way, but the replacements haven’t set the world alight and don’t seem like putting anyone’s job at risk. Someone has to drop a little more than the rest and that is Jesus Jimenez, falling ten places.

JJ began this period missing a game with a broken hand and ended up missing more time with an ankle injury. Between then it was two starts, four sub appearances, one night spent on the bench, and not a lot to show for any of it. Add to that a $1.2m guaranteed salary for the year, and that’s not the impact anyone wanted.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *