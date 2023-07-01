FC Dallas vs LAFC – lineup prediction and game info

7th in the West FC Dallas (26 points, 7-7-5) hosts 2nd in the West LAFC (32 points, 9-4-5). LA enjoys a 10 advantage in goal difference.

This game should be Sebastian Lletget’s 200th MLS appearance, assuming he takes part.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV.

Kevin Egan and Mariano Trujillo will call the game in English

Jorge Perez-Navarro and Eduardo Biscayart in Spanish

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Some slight good news on the injury front as Paxton Pomykal and Tsiki Ntsabeleng should be available off the bench. Both returned to training this week although Ntsabeleng is slightly ahead and the coach will want to be careful with them. Season > game.

I finally got a chance to return to training and based on the tactics rotations I’m going with a 4-3-3. FCD will look to block and transition with pace.

Jader Obrian is back from suspension and Sebastian Lletget is back from injury. I’m also going with Sam Junqua at wing given the coach’s faith in him defensively.

3rd Degree’s prediction for FC Dallas XI vs LAFC on July 1, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Paxton Pomykal (questionable but he trained from Wednesday on)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (questionable but returned to training this week)

Bernard Kamungo

Amet Korca

Nolan Norris

Herbert Endeley

Jose Mulato

Eugene Ansah doesn’t have his P1 visa yet and the MLS window doesn’t open until July 5th. Justin Che and Dante Sealy both also can’t be added till July 5th. Sealy is back in FCD training and may rejoin the club. Che has not reported and is trying to go back to Europe.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (international duty),

OUT: José Martínez (unknown)

QUESTIONABLE: Paxton Pomykal (quad)

QUESTIONABLE: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain)

LAFC

OUT: Aaron Long (international duty)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

FCD: Paxton Pomykal

LAFC: Diego Palacios

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas will be in their patriotic red and blue with LAFC in their… um… green?

Kit assignments for FC Dallas vs LAFC on July 1, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 22#DALvLAFC



R: Sergii BOIKO



REGULAR SEASON:

7 g, 5.00 Y/g, 2 R, 3 pens, 24.29 F/g



HOME: 2.57 Y/g, 1 R, 2 pens, 11.86 FC/g

AWAY: 2.43 Y/g, 1 R, 1 pen, 12.43 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 4 W – 3 D – 0 L (2.143 PPG)#DTID #LAFC — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) June 29, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 7-7-5 (26 points – 7th in West)

7-7-5 (26 points – 7th in West) LAFC record : 9-4-5 (32 points – 2nd in West)

: 9-4-5 (32 points – 2nd in West) FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 2-4-2 (9 goals scored, 14 goals conceded)

: 2-4-2 (9 goals scored, 14 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC home: 2-1-1 (7 goals scored, 6 goals conceded)

LAFC has lost 6 of their last 9 in all competitions.

FC Dallas has lost four-straight games for the ninth time in club history.

FCD has gone back-to-back games without scoring for the first time in 2 years.

FC Dallas earned 11 points in the month of May with a 3-2-2 record and remain winless in June (0-3-0)

FC Dallas is four goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since the stadium opened on August 6, 2005.

FC Dallas is unbeaten in games this season when scoring first (4-0-3) and 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

FC Dallas is 5-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick was March 12, 2022.

FC Dallas is 2-5-2 all-time against LAFC. Home record: 2-1- (7 GF, 6 GA)

Sebastian Lletget’s four goals in 12 career matchups against LAFC is the third most goals scored against the opposition.

FC Dallas is 5-2-2 at home this season.

Jáder Obrian has contributed two goals and one assist in his last three matches played at Toyota Stadium.

FCD has lost only twice in the last 17 at Toyota Stadium (10-2-5) including playoffs.

All seven FCD wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 3 in MLS for save percentage (77.1) and No. 9 in goals against average (1.13).

Sebastien Ibeagha played 30 matches with LAFC (2021-22)

Marco Farfan played 29 matches for LAFC (2021)

Kellyn Acosta played 117 matches for FC Dallas (2013-18)

Ryan Hollingshead played 193 matches for FC Dallas (2014-21)

Jesus Ferreira, Ryan Hollingshead, and Denis Bouanga were named to the 2023 MLS All-star roster.

Denis Bouanga has taken the third-most shots (65) and ranks No. 2 for goals from outside the 18-yard box in MLS.

LAFC is 2nd in the west with the fewest goals against (4th overall).

Ilie Sanchez reached the no. 5 ranking for most minutes played in MLS since 2017 (16,298)

LAFC’s 18 regular-season goals from a corner marks as the most in the MLS over the past two seasons.

From May 31 through July 15, 2023, LAFC will play a match averaging every 3.5 days.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Maarten Paes 47

Jesús Jiménez 45

Alan Velasco 42

50 MLS STARTS

Maarten Paes 47

Nkosi Tafari 45

100 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan 94

200 MLS APPEARANCES

Sebastian Lletget 199

ALL-TIME MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy 242 FC Dallas 239