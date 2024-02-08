FC Dallas “mutually agrees to part ways” with Jesus Jiménez

FC Dallas finally announced the move we’ve been waiting for, an end to Jesús Jiménez days in Frisco. According to FCD, the two parties have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Jiménez joined Dallas after spending the 2022 season with Toronto FC. Jiménez played in 23 MLS matches for FC Dallas. Jimenez failed to score a regular season goal with FC Dallas.

It remains to be seen if FC Dallas had to use their 1-per season contract buyout on Jimenez for this parting of the way, as they did – 3rd Degree later learned – when Frano Jara departed.

Getting rid of Jimenz wasn’t just about his lack of production. As part of the original trade with Toronto FC, the Canadian club was paying for Jiménez’s “salary budget charge” (aka cap hit) in 2023. That cap coverage was ending for 2024 so FCD would have been forced to add a DP-size contract to their cap. That would have handcuffed the club and prevented the acquisition of a DP (like Petar Musa).

An announcement Jesus Jiménez was joining OFI Crete FC (in Greeze) came earlier this week so word from FC Dallas was only a matter of time. Jiménez joins former FC Dallas players Bressen and Santiago Mosquera in Crete.