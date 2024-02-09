USL Super League gets D1 status, re-confirms DFW team

The United Soccer League today confirmed professional D1 status – the highest in the US – for the USL Super League beginning play later this year. In the announcement, a DFW franchise owned by the Neil Family was reconfirmed.

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas – Super League Dallas/Fort Worth is led by the Neil family, representing more than 40 years of real estate investment banking, current and former athletes, sports tech entrepreneurship, advertising, and decades spent in support of sports in North Texas. USL Super League Announcement

“Congratulations to the USL Super League on receiving its sanctioning as a Division One professional women’s soccer league,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The USL Super League is looking to grow the women’s game and to expand the opportunities for women to compete at the highest professional level. As with all our professional leagues, we look forward to collaborating with the USL Super League and extend our best wishes to the clubs as they gear up for the upcoming season this August.”

USL Super League teams at launch. (Courtesy USL)

USL Super League is set to launch with 8 teams

Brooklyn, NY Carolina (Charlotte, NC) DFW, TX Fort Lauderdale, FL Lexington, KY Spokane Zephyr FC (Spokane, WA) Tampa Bay Sun FC (Tampa, FL) Washington DC

“This is a tremendous moment for the USL Super League and for women’s sports,” said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. “Receiving Division One sanctioning further showcases the work that our ownership groups, our clubs, and the league are doing to create a professional environment for top-level talent to compete. This is a crucial step toward realizing our vision to be a global leader in women’s soccer on and off the field. We cannot wait to see our clubs take the field when we kick off in August 2024.”

According to the USL, they have 8 more markets lined up to join the league upon completion of stadium projects or other developments:

Chattanooga, TN

Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville, FL

Madison, WI.

Oakland, CA

Palm Beach, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Tucson, AZ

Interestingly, the USL Super League will match the international calendar and play a “fall to summer” schedule. This will also align with the academy and youth systems here in the US that match the school year.

National partnerships, competition format, and additional information about the USL Super League’s inaugural season will be announced in the coming weeks.