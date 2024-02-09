North Texas SC 2024 schedule announced

MLS Next Pro has announced the 2024 regular season schedules for all clubs including North Texas SC. Coach John Gall will continue as the gaffer without the interim tag for this, the club’s 3rd MLS Next Pro season and 6th season overall.

Every MLSNP club will play 28 matches over 30 weeks (14 home/14 away).

Los Toritos begin play on Marth 15th against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 – the earliest start date since 2019 – and will face several local’ish teams (Rapids 2, St Louis 2, Sporting II, Austin II, Dynamo Dos, and Loons 2) three times each.

North Texas SC 2024 Schedule

Home games in Bold.

Date Opponent Venue Time Fri, Mar 15 Whitecaps FC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM Sun, Mar 24 St Louis City 2 Citypark 6 PM Sat, April 6 Earthquakes II Choctaw Stadium 4 PM Sun, April 14 Tacoma Defiance Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM Sun, April 21 Colorado Rapids 2 U. of Denver Soccer Stadium 8:30 PM Sun, April 28 Houston Dynamo 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM Sun, May 5 Sporting KC II Rock Chalk Park 6 PM Sun, May 12 Earthquakes II St. Mary’s Stadium 7 PM Sat, May 18 Timbers 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:30 PM Fri, May 24 Real Monarchs Choctaw Stadium 8 PM Sun, June 2 LAFC 2 Titan Stadium 9 PM Sun, June 9 MNUFC 2 National Sports Center 7 PM Sat, June 22 Austin FC II Choctaw Stadium 7:45 PM Sun, June 30 Real Monarchs Zions Bank Stadium 6 PM Wed, July 3 MNUFC 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 PM Sun, July 14 Colorado Rapids 2 U. of Denver Soccer Stadium 9 PM Sun, July 21 Houston Dynamo 2 SaberCats Stadium 7 PM Sat, July 27 St Louis CITY2 Choctaw Stadium 7:15 PM Fri, Aug 2 Austin FC II Parmer Field 8 PM Sat, Aug 10 Sporting KC II Choctaw Stadium 7:15 PM Sat, Aug 17 Houston Dynamo 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 PM Sun, Aug 25 St Louis City 2 Citypark 6 PM Sun, Sept 1 Colorado Rapids 2 Choctaw Stadium 7:45 PM Sun, Sept 8 Whitecaps FC 2 Swangard Stadium 6 PM Sun, Sept 15 LA Galaxy II Dignity Health SP T&F 7 PM Sun, Sept 22 Austin FC II Choctaw Stadium 7:45 PM Sun, Sept 29 Sporting KC II Swope Park 3 PM Sun, Oct 6 MNUFC 2 Choctaw Stadium 3 PM

The 14 home games at Choctaw Stadium feature five matches on Sunday, six on Saturday, two on Friday, and one on Wednesday.

Broadcasting

The majority of regular season matches, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches, and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will be available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The rest of the regular season matches will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

North Texas SC Preseason Schedule

Opponent Date and Time Location VS. Richland College Feb. 15 at 8 AM Toyota Soccer Center VS. Houston Dynamo 2 Feb. 21 at 10 AM Toyota Soccer Center VS. NYCFC II Feb. 24 at 12 PM St. David’s Performance Center (Austin) @ Austin FC II Feb. 26 at 11 AM St. David’s Performance Center (Austin) VS. SMU Mar. 2 at 2 PM Toyota Soccer Center VS. Foro S.C. Mar. 6 at 8 AM Toyota Soccer Center VS. FC Tulsa Mar. 9 at 11 AM Toyota Soccer Center