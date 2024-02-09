Categories MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

North Texas SC 2024 schedule announced

MLS Next Pro has announced the 2024 regular season schedules for all clubs including North Texas SC. Coach John Gall will continue as the gaffer without the interim tag for this, the club’s 3rd MLS Next Pro season and 6th season overall.

Every MLSNP club will play 28 matches over 30 weeks (14 home/14 away).

Los Toritos begin play on Marth 15th against Vancouver Whitecaps 2 – the earliest start date since 2019 – and will face several local’ish teams (Rapids 2, St Louis 2, Sporting II, Austin II, Dynamo Dos, and Loons 2) three times each.

North Texas SC 2024 Schedule

Home games in Bold.

DateOpponentVenueTime
Fri, Mar 15Whitecaps FC 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sun, Mar 24St Louis City 2Citypark6 PM
Sat, April 6Earthquakes IIChoctaw Stadium4 PM
Sun, April 14Tacoma DefianceChoctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sun, April 21Colorado Rapids 2U. of Denver Soccer Stadium8:30 PM
Sun, April 28Houston Dynamo 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Sun, May 5Sporting KC IIRock Chalk Park6 PM
Sun, May 12Earthquakes IISt. Mary’s Stadium7 PM
Sat, May 18Timbers 2Choctaw Stadium7:30 PM
Fri, May 24Real MonarchsChoctaw Stadium8 PM
Sun, June 2LAFC 2Titan Stadium9 PM
Sun, June 9MNUFC 2National Sports Center7 PM
Sat, June 22Austin FC IIChoctaw Stadium7:45 PM
Sun, June 30Real MonarchsZions Bank Stadium6 PM
Wed, July 3MNUFC 2Choctaw Stadium7:45 PM
Sun, July 14Colorado Rapids 2U. of Denver Soccer Stadium9 PM
Sun, July 21Houston Dynamo 2SaberCats Stadium7 PM
Sat, July 27St Louis CITY2Choctaw Stadium7:15 PM
Fri, Aug 2Austin FC IIParmer Field8 PM
Sat, Aug 10Sporting KC IIChoctaw Stadium7:15 PM
Sat, Aug 17Houston Dynamo 2Choctaw Stadium7:45 PM
Sun, Aug 25St Louis City 2Citypark6 PM
Sun, Sept 1Colorado Rapids 2Choctaw Stadium7:45 PM
Sun, Sept 8Whitecaps FC 2Swangard Stadium6 PM
Sun, Sept 15LA Galaxy IIDignity Health SP T&F7 PM
Sun, Sept 22Austin FC IIChoctaw Stadium7:45 PM
Sun, Sept 29Sporting KC IISwope Park3 PM
Sun, Oct 6MNUFC 2Choctaw Stadium3 PM

The 14 home games at Choctaw Stadium feature five matches on Sunday, six on Saturday, two on Friday, and one on Wednesday. 

Broadcasting

The majority of regular season matches, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches, and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will be available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The rest of the regular season matches will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

North Texas SC Preseason Schedule

OpponentDate and TimeLocation
VS. Richland CollegeFeb. 15 at 8 AMToyota Soccer Center
VS. Houston Dynamo 2Feb. 21 at 10 AMToyota Soccer Center
VS. NYCFC IIFeb. 24 at 12 PMSt. David’s Performance Center (Austin)
@ Austin FC IIFeb. 26 at 11 AMSt. David’s Performance Center (Austin)
VS. SMUMar. 2 at 2 PMToyota Soccer Center
VS. Foro S.C.Mar. 6 at 8 AMToyota Soccer Center
VS. FC TulsaMar. 9 at 11 AMToyota Soccer Center

