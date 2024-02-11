Categories Dallas Texans, DKSC, FCD Academy, Solar SC, Youth and Academy

Thirteen DFW locals named to USYNT Dallas ID Camp for 2010

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Thirteen DFW locals named to USYNT Dallas ID Camp for 2010

US Soccer has continued to run local ID camps for talent to feed into its younger teams. Back at the end of January, there was one for the 2009s. And just two days ago there was a camp here in Dallas for the 2010.

The last 2010 camp we are aware of was back in November.

DFW Local Callups by Club

ClubNumber of Players
FC Dallas8
Solar SC3
DKSC1
Dallas Texans1

Dallas 2010 ID Camp Roster

There at least one player on here that I think has changed clubs so… disclaimer, clubs are as listed on the US Soccer created roster.

NamePosClub
Keegan AhrensHouston Rangers
Matthew AranaHouston Dynamo
Patrick ArneCBFC Dallas
Ryan ArsmendizSan Antonio FC
Jackson BowmanHouston Dynamo
Xavier BrownAustin FC
Maddox ChoateHouston Dynamo
Owen CruzAspire FC
Landon DiazHouston Rangers
Ryan DiazAustin FC
Aiden GallardoFFC Dallas
Zeth GarciaOklahoma Energy
Xavier GomezFC DallasAlso Mexico U15.
Santiago GonzalezCMDKSC
Sammy GuevaraFC DallasAlso Mexico U15.
Abraham GuiterrezOklahoma Energy
Theo Hallie II FC Dallas
Justus JonesCMFC Dallas
Koehn LeeTulsa SC
Marlon MartinezAlbion Hurricanes
Roberto MonarresAustin FC
Sebastio NzitaHouston Dynamo
Andrew ParkHTX
Kaiden PruittSolar SC
Rafael ReaginsSolar SC
Dylan ReyesHouston Dynamo
Oliver RouthTulsa SC
Eduardo SalasGFC Dallas“Tito”
Alexander SalinasGFIA
Alexander SoriaCMFC Dallas
Knox StoverGSolar SC
Braylon WalkerDallas Texans

Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc
Talent ID Scouts: Rafa Brazo, Jose Burciaga, Javier Cuellar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *