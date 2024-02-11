Thirteen DFW locals named to USYNT Dallas ID Camp for 2010

US Soccer has continued to run local ID camps for talent to feed into its younger teams. Back at the end of January, there was one for the 2009s. And just two days ago there was a camp here in Dallas for the 2010.

The last 2010 camp we are aware of was back in November.

DFW Local Callups by Club

Club Number of Players FC Dallas 8 Solar SC 3 DKSC 1 Dallas Texans 1

Dallas 2010 ID Camp Roster

There at least one player on here that I think has changed clubs so… disclaimer, clubs are as listed on the US Soccer created roster.

Name Pos Club Keegan Ahrens Houston Rangers Matthew Arana Houston Dynamo Patrick Arne CB FC Dallas Ryan Arsmendiz San Antonio FC Jackson Bowman Houston Dynamo Xavier Brown Austin FC Maddox Choate Houston Dynamo Owen Cruz Aspire FC Landon Diaz Houston Rangers Ryan Diaz Austin FC Aiden Gallardo F FC Dallas Zeth Garcia Oklahoma Energy Xavier Gomez FC Dallas Also Mexico U15. Santiago Gonzalez CM DKSC Sammy Guevara FC Dallas Also Mexico U15. Abraham Guiterrez Oklahoma Energy Theo Hallie II FC Dallas Justus Jones CM FC Dallas Koehn Lee Tulsa SC Marlon Martinez Albion Hurricanes Roberto Monarres Austin FC Sebastio Nzita Houston Dynamo Andrew Park HTX Kaiden Pruitt Solar SC Rafael Reagins Solar SC Dylan Reyes Houston Dynamo Oliver Routh Tulsa SC Eduardo Salas G FC Dallas “Tito” Alexander Salinas GFIA Alexander Soria CM FC Dallas Knox Stover G Solar SC Braylon Walker Dallas Texans

Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc

Talent ID Scouts: Rafa Brazo, Jose Burciaga, Javier Cuellar