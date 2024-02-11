Thirteen DFW locals named to USYNT Dallas ID Camp for 2010

US Soccer has continued to run local ID camps for talent to feed into its younger teams. Back at the end of January, there was one for the 2009s. And just two days ago there was a camp here in Dallas for the 2010.
The last 2010 camp we are aware of was back in November.
DFW Local Callups by Club
|Club
|Number of Players
|FC Dallas
|8
|Solar SC
|3
|DKSC
|1
|Dallas Texans
|1
Dallas 2010 ID Camp Roster
There at least one player on here that I think has changed clubs so… disclaimer, clubs are as listed on the US Soccer created roster.
|Name
|Pos
|Club
|Keegan Ahrens
|Houston Rangers
|Matthew Arana
|Houston Dynamo
|Patrick Arne
|CB
|FC Dallas
|Ryan Arsmendiz
|San Antonio FC
|Jackson Bowman
|Houston Dynamo
|Xavier Brown
|Austin FC
|Maddox Choate
|Houston Dynamo
|Owen Cruz
|Aspire FC
|Landon Diaz
|Houston Rangers
|Ryan Diaz
|Austin FC
|Aiden Gallardo
|F
|FC Dallas
|Zeth Garcia
|Oklahoma Energy
|Xavier Gomez
|FC Dallas
|Also Mexico U15.
|Santiago Gonzalez
|CM
|DKSC
|Sammy Guevara
|FC Dallas
|Also Mexico U15.
|Abraham Guiterrez
|Oklahoma Energy
|Theo Hallie II
|FC Dallas
|Justus Jones
|CM
|FC Dallas
|Koehn Lee
|Tulsa SC
|Marlon Martinez
|Albion Hurricanes
|Roberto Monarres
|Austin FC
|Sebastio Nzita
|Houston Dynamo
|Andrew Park
|HTX
|Kaiden Pruitt
|Solar SC
|Rafael Reagins
|Solar SC
|Dylan Reyes
|Houston Dynamo
|Oliver Routh
|Tulsa SC
|Eduardo Salas
|G
|FC Dallas
|“Tito”
|Alexander Salinas
|GFIA
|Alexander Soria
|CM
|FC Dallas
|Knox Stover
|G
|Solar SC
|Braylon Walker
|Dallas Texans
Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc
Talent ID Scouts: Rafa Brazo, Jose Burciaga, Javier Cuellar