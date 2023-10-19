Categories International Soccer, US National Teams

Seven FC Dallas players selected for November U14 ID camp

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Seven FC Dallas players selected for November U14 ID camp

US Soccer is continuing its recent history of U14 ID camps, this time with an event in Houston on November 1st. According to a roster circulating online, seven FC Dallas players have been invited to participate.

All the players selected for the ID camp are 2010s.

DFW Clubs
FC Dallas – 7 players
Solar SC – 3
Dallas Texans – 2
DKSC – 1
BVB – 1

U14 Houston November ID Camp Roster

Keegan AhrensHouston Rangers
Axel AlvaradoDallas Texans
Matthew AranaHouston Dynamo
Patrick ArneFC Dallas
Ryan ArsmendizSan Antonio FC
Jackson BowmanHouston Dynamo
Xavier BrownAustin FC
Maddox ChoateHouston Dynamo
Josue DiazDallas Texans
Landon DiazHouston Rangers
Ryan DiazAustin FC
Alexander DominguezSan Antonio FC
Aiden GallardoFC Dallas
Giovanni GarciaRISE SC
Xavier GomezFC Dallas
Santiago GonzalezDKSC
Theo HailleFC Dallas
Kai HornungAustin FC
Justus JonesFC Dallas
Ty LedfordHouston Rangers
Roberto MonarresAustin FC
Francisco MorenoAlbion Hurricanes
Sebastio NzitaHouston Dynamo
Kaiden PruittSolar SC
Deyan RadosavljevicAustin FC
Rafael ReaginsSolar SC
Dylan ReyesHouston Dynamo
Eduardo SalasFC Dallas
Alexander SalinasGlobal Football Innovation
Cash SaylorBVB International Academy
Alex SorinaFC Dallas
Knox StoverSolar SC

Talent ID Manager
Chris Kranjc

Talent ID Scouts
Arturo Alvarez
Rafa Brazo
Neal Ellis
Brian Young

The scouts got cut off on the image but since Arturo was atop the list back in August 2009 ID Camp I’ll assume the group is the same.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *