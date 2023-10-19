Seven FC Dallas players selected for November U14 ID camp

US Soccer is continuing its recent history of U14 ID camps, this time with an event in Houston on November 1st. According to a roster circulating online, seven FC Dallas players have been invited to participate.

All the players selected for the ID camp are 2010s.

DFW Clubs

FC Dallas – 7 players

Solar SC – 3

Dallas Texans – 2

DKSC – 1

BVB – 1

U14 Houston November ID Camp Roster

Keegan Ahrens Houston Rangers Axel Alvarado Dallas Texans Matthew Arana Houston Dynamo Patrick Arne FC Dallas Ryan Arsmendiz San Antonio FC Jackson Bowman Houston Dynamo Xavier Brown Austin FC Maddox Choate Houston Dynamo Josue Diaz Dallas Texans Landon Diaz Houston Rangers Ryan Diaz Austin FC Alexander Dominguez San Antonio FC Aiden Gallardo FC Dallas Giovanni Garcia RISE SC Xavier Gomez FC Dallas Santiago Gonzalez DKSC Theo Haille FC Dallas Kai Hornung Austin FC Justus Jones FC Dallas Ty Ledford Houston Rangers Roberto Monarres Austin FC Francisco Moreno Albion Hurricanes Sebastio Nzita Houston Dynamo Kaiden Pruitt Solar SC Deyan Radosavljevic Austin FC Rafael Reagins Solar SC Dylan Reyes Houston Dynamo Eduardo Salas FC Dallas Alexander Salinas Global Football Innovation Cash Saylor BVB International Academy Alex Sorina FC Dallas Knox Stover Solar SC

Talent ID Manager

Chris Kranjc

Talent ID Scouts

Arturo Alvarez

Rafa Brazo

Neal Ellis

Brian Young

The scouts got cut off on the image but since Arturo was atop the list back in August 2009 ID Camp I’ll assume the group is the same.