Austin US U15 ID camp roster August 2023

Over the last few years, US Soccer has been running a series of U15 ID camps around the United States. The idea is to scout the player pools around the nation before each cycle of U15 players begins.

These are not U15 team camps. They are just for scouting to help create the next U15 team. Still, I really like getting ahold of these rosters as it gives me additional context on local players coming through the elite teams in the area.

Usually, the camps in Texas include players from Oklahoma as this one does.

I’m unsure of the exact intervals but they seem to happen a couple of times a year. Sometimes we hear about them and sometimes we don’t.

There happens to be one today down in Austin and I was able to get the roster. 13 players from DFW have been selected.

Local Club Representation

Club Number of Players FC Dallas 8 Solar SC 3 Dallas Texans 1 BVB 1

Austin US U15 ID Camp – August 2023

These young men are all 2009s.

Player Club Christian Ayala Austin FC Jonathan Ayala Austin FC Cesar Balderas Cortes Austin FC Daniel Barrett Houston Dynamo FC Lukas Bruegmann Houston Dynamo FC Steel Cook FC Dallas Tristan Cottle Total Football Club Jordyn Eason FC Dallas Zac Fumtim FC Dallas Myles Gardner Houston Dynamo FC Trey Glosson Solar SC Alvaro Gonzalez Jr. Austin FC Anderson Grimm Solar SC Matthew Hinds Houston Dynamo FC Samuel Hu RISE Soccer Club Ethan Kurpiewski FC Dallas Joseph Melendez Tulsa SC Alexander Mendoza Dallas Texans SC Bruno Montemayor Aspire FC Ahmad Odom FC Dallas Carlos Pacheco Oklahoma Energy FC Lucciano Pagani Houston Dynamo FC Dylan Prachyl Solar SC Saul Rios FC Dallas Jorge Rivera III Austin FC Eamon Schorzman Houston Dynamo FC Samuel Sedeh BVB International Academy Texas Lucca Talos San Antonio FC Liam Vejrostek FC Dallas Kyle Velazquez FC Dallas Landry Walker San Antonio FC Daniel Wright Austin FC

Talent ID Center Manager

Chris Kranjc, Talent ID Manager



Talent ID Center Scout

Arturo Alvarez

Rafa Brazo

Neal Ellis

Brian Young

