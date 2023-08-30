Categories Dallas Texans, FCD Academy, Solar SC, US National Teams

Austin US U15 ID camp roster August 2023

Over the last few years, US Soccer has been running a series of U15 ID camps around the United States. The idea is to scout the player pools around the nation before each cycle of U15 players begins.

These are not U15 team camps. They are just for scouting to help create the next U15 team. Still, I really like getting ahold of these rosters as it gives me additional context on local players coming through the elite teams in the area.

Usually, the camps in Texas include players from Oklahoma as this one does.

I’m unsure of the exact intervals but they seem to happen a couple of times a year. Sometimes we hear about them and sometimes we don’t.

There happens to be one today down in Austin and I was able to get the roster. 13 players from DFW have been selected.

Local Club Representation

ClubNumber of Players
FC Dallas8
Solar SC3
Dallas Texans 1
BVB1

Austin US U15 ID Camp – August 2023

These young men are all 2009s.

PlayerClub
Christian AyalaAustin FC
Jonathan AyalaAustin FC
Cesar Balderas CortesAustin FC
Daniel BarrettHouston Dynamo FC
Lukas BruegmannHouston Dynamo FC
Steel CookFC Dallas
Tristan CottleTotal Football Club
Jordyn EasonFC Dallas
Zac FumtimFC Dallas
Myles GardnerHouston Dynamo FC
Trey GlossonSolar SC
Alvaro Gonzalez Jr.Austin FC
Anderson GrimmSolar SC
Matthew HindsHouston Dynamo FC
Samuel HuRISE Soccer Club
Ethan KurpiewskiFC Dallas
Joseph MelendezTulsa SC
Alexander MendozaDallas Texans SC
Bruno MontemayorAspire FC
Ahmad OdomFC Dallas
Carlos PachecoOklahoma Energy FC
Lucciano PaganiHouston Dynamo FC
Dylan PrachylSolar SC
Saul RiosFC Dallas
Jorge Rivera IIIAustin FC
Eamon SchorzmanHouston Dynamo FC
Samuel SedehBVB International Academy Texas
Lucca TalosSan Antonio FC
Liam VejrostekFC Dallas
Kyle VelazquezFC Dallas
Landry WalkerSan Antonio FC
Daniel WrightAustin FC

Talent ID Center Manager
Chris Kranjc, Talent ID Manager

Talent ID Center Scout
Arturo Alvarez
Rafa Brazo
Neal Ellis
Brian Young

Oh, hey. Arturo Alvarez.

