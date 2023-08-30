FC Dallas at St Louis City – lineup prediction and game info

Coming off a win over in-state rivals Austin FC, 8th in the West FC Dallas (33 points, 9-9-6) travels north to face St. Louis City (44 points, 14-9-6) at 7″30 pm tonight at CityPark.

SLC is slightly more vulnerable at home than one might expect with a 9-3-1 record under the arch.

In their last meeting, FC Dallas won the game that was split into two pieces due to weather and played out over a month.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo and Jaime Macias

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

St. Louis City is tied for the best offense in MLS (50 goals) while FC Dallas is tied for the least goals allowed in MLS (26). So it’s probable FCD will be looking to be tight and keep the game close. Expect a mid to low block with the usual FCD transition game.

The big x-factor is Jesus Ferreira’s health. He was cleared to train last Friday but Coach Nico Estevez said his striker’s level of fatigue was why he didn’t play. So has Ferreira recovered? Did he even travel? Jesus Jimenez in his place was pretty poor so I will pencil in Jader Obrian for Ferreira or at wing.

Also, given three games this week, I’m going with some very light rotation with Sebas Ibeagha and Ema Twumasi starting.

FCD will be desperate to get Asier Illarramendi up and running so I have him starting, which makes the whole thing look more like a double-pivot behind Alan Velasco. A double also suits the defensive mindset.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at St Louis City, August 30, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Paxton Pomykal

Sebastian Lletget

Liam Fraser

Sam Junqua

Eugene Ansah (or Dante Sealy)

Bernard Kamungo

Jose Martinez

Geovane Jesus

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

St Louis City

QUESTIONABLE: Niko Gioacchini (shoulder)

OUT: Jake Nerwinski (suspension – red card DOGSO)

Suspended on Next Yellow

DAL: Paxton Pomykal

SLC: Lucas Bartlett

MLS Kit Assignments

St Louis City will be in their home salmon and FC Dallas will wear their alternate white with the black shorts.

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at St. Louis City, August 30, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 29#STLvDAL



R: Guido GONZALES Jr



REGULAR SEASON:

73 g, 4.59 Y/g, 18 R, 20 pens, 25.26 F/g



HOME: 71 g, 2.21 Y/g, 7 R, 12 pens, 12.48 FC/g

AWAY: 2.37 Y/g, 11 R, 8 pens, 12.85 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 42 W – 16 D – 13 L (2.000 PPG)#AllForCITY #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) August 29, 2023

Other Game Info

FCD record: 9-9-6 (33 points – 8th in West)

9-9-6 (33 points – 8th in West) SLC record : 14-9-2 (44 points – 1st in West)

: 14-9-2 (44 points – 1st in West) FCD vs. SLC all-time : 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

: 1-0-0 (2 goals scored, 0 goals conceded) FCD vs. SLC away: 0-0-0 (0 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick (in the MLS regular season) was March 12, 2022, a streak of 55 games which is the longest in MLS history.

St Louis City has scored 50 goals this season, tied for best in MLS, and basically twice the number of goals FC Dallas has scored (26).

Only FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake have not been awarded a penalty kick this season. FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick in Leagues Cup action against Mazatlán FC that Alan Velasco converted into a goal.

When scoring first FC Dallas is 8-1-3 and 8-1-0 when scoring twice.

Dallas is 8-5-5 playing on Saturdays and 3-4-1 on non-Saturdays.

FC Dallas is 6-7-0 in games decided by one goal.

Two of St. Louis’ defenders were drafted by FCD: Lucas Bartlett and John Nelson.

FC Dallas is 2-6-4 on the road this season scoring nine times.

FC Dallas has allowed 15 goals on the road, the third-fewest in the Western Conference.

Jesus Ferreira is one game away from overtaking Victor Ulloa (114) for most starts as an FC Dallas homegrown.

Jesus Ferreira’s eight multi-goal games in MLS is second in FC Dallas history behind Jason Kreis (10).

Seven of the nine FCD wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

With the goal against Orlando, SLC became the fastest-ever expansion team to 50 goals (25 games) in their first year

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 46 132