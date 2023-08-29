Anthony Ramirez called into Mexico U18s

FC Dallas Academy and North Texas SC’s Anthony Ramírez has been called up by head coach Alex Diego to the Mexico U-18 Men’s Youth National Team camp in Slovenia for the September FIFA International from September 4-12.



The 17-year-old Ramirez has made 7 starts and 6 sub appearances for North Texas SC this year with 2 goals and 2 assists. He earned MLS NEXT Rising Star of Matchday 11 honors for his game-winning brace against Los Angeles Galaxy II on June 4 at Choctaw Stadium.

Ramirez has been high in 3rd Degree’s future homegrown lists for a couple of years now. He graduates high school next May.



MEXICO U-18 SCHEDULE AND ROSTER

The Mexican U-18 Men‘s Youth National Team will compete in the Slovenia Nations Cup from September 3-14. Mexico will open play against United Arab Emirates on September 6, then against host nation Slovenia on September 9 and will close out group play on September 12 versus Portugal.

GOALKEEPERS (2): Luis Ramírez (León), Pablo Lara (Pumas)



DEFENDERS (6): Angel Chávez (Necaxa), Ari Contreras (Pachuca), César Bustos (Monterrey), Everardo López (Toluca), Francisco Méndez (Guadalajara), José Pachuca (Puebla)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Arath Moreno (Necaxa), Ariel Castro (Guadalajara), Brandon Tellez (LA Galaxy), Cristopher Benítez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Lara (Pachuca), Jonatan Villal (Atlanta United)

FORWARDS (6): Alexei Domínguez (Pachuca), Anthony Ramírez (FC Dallas), Antonio Herrera (Seattle Sounders), Erick Medrano (Sporting de Gijón), Santiago López (Pumas).

