Frank Filo named Dallas Cup Director of Operations

The Dallas Cup has announced the promotion of Frank Filo to Director of Operations. According to the Dallas Cup, in his new role, Frank Filo will lead and oversee numerous key internal tournament efforts, working closely with the Board of Directors under the leadership of recently appointed Board President, John Sutter.

Frank Filo played soccer at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, followed by a stint as a professional player. Filo notably Dallas Sidekicks, where he secured two World Indoor Soccer League Championships in 1998 and 2001.

An alumnus of the Dallas Cup (1988), Filo has worked for the organization for the past thirteen years as Operations Manager and Volunteer Coordinator.

The Dallas Cup also announced promotions of two other staff members – Frances Ortiz-Solares has been named Manager of Administration and Diversity and Evan Boehmer is now Dallas Cup’s Public Relations and Marketing Manager.

“These changes recognize the dedication, tireless efforts, and contributions Frank, Frances, and Evan have exhibited and made over many years,” said Dallas Cup Board President John Sutte. “With these advancements, the Dallas Cup family looks forward to the exciting journey ahead, confident that the tournament remains in committed, capable hands.”

The boys’ 2024 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola (Boys U12-U19) will kick off on Sunday, March 24, and will run through Sunday, March 31. The boys’ tournament will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational (Girls U15-U19) which begins play on Saturday, March 23, and crowns its champions on Friday, March 29.

