Match Photos: FC Dallas U17s & U15s vs Austin FC

There was a very cool but somewhat rare event this last weekend with the FC Dallas U17s and U15s taking on Austin FC in Toyota Stadium on Sunday. The 17s made a comeback after going down really early to a PK but fell 2-3 while the 15s rolled to a 6-1 win.

Daniel McCullough was on hand to get us some terrific pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

FC Dallas U17 defender Joshua Torquato (24) crosses the ball in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) fights for possession in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Bryce Outman (17) shoots in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Gabriel Mendonca (13) scores the penalty kick in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) shoots in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Luke Munson (5) brings the ball down in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 forwards Steel Cook (10) and Jordyn Eason (7) celebrate after Cook’s goal in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Ian Charles (15) sends a long pass up field in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Joshua Torquato (24) shields the ball in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) stretches out for the ball in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Saul Guzman (14) passes out of the back in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Jaidyn Contreras (7) passes out wide in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Ian Charles (15) passes under pressure in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Christian Wygant (17) dribbles up field in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 defender passes out wide in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Jordyn Eason (7) dribbles across the centerline in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U15 midfielder Christian Wygant (17) scans the field in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas U17 defender Joshua Torquato (24) heads the ball in the MLS Next match against Austin FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, February 4, 2024. (Daniel McCullough / 3rd Degree)