Tigres and Monterrey confirmed for Dallas Cup 2023 Super Group

Dallas Cup has announced that Liga MX rivals Tigres UANL and CF Monterrey will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group in the 2023 tournament. Tigres and CF Monterrey are the two most successful international teams in Dallas Cup history, winning a combined 31 titles across all age groups.

Tigres has won 15 Dallas Cup championships, including four Super Group titles, which is the most by an individual club.

CF Monterrey has a record 16 Dallas Cup titles across all age groups, but Rayados are still seeking the elusive 19U Super Group title. Monterrey lost the 2017 Final to FC Dallas, arguably the best Academy side in club FCD history.

Super Group 2023 Confirmed Teams

Arsenal FC

Tigres UANL

CF Monterrey

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component (Boys 12U-19U) will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.