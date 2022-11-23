Botafogo joins 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

Dallas Cup has announced that Brazilian side Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas will compete in the Gordon Jago Super Group at the 2023 Dallas Cup. This will be the first Dallas Cup appearance for the historic club from Rio de Janeiro.

Clubs from Brazil have won a record 12 Super Group titles since the elite bracket was formed in 1990. The last Brazilian champion came in 2015 when Coritiba FC won the top bracket.

About Botafogo: Founded in 1904, Botafogo is a Brazilian sports club based in the city of Rio de Janeiro. Botafogo plays in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, the top tier of the Brazilian football league system, and won the league title in 1968 and 1995. Botafogo holds several Brazilian records such as having the country’s longest unbeaten run, which is 52 games between the 1977-78 season. Additionally, the club holds the record for the most caps for the Brazil National Team and the most players assigned to the Brazil National Team for World Cups.

Super Group 2023 Confirmed Teams

Arsenal FC

Tigres UANL

CF Monterrey

Botafogo

The 2023 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola will be played April 2 through April 9. The boys’ tournament component (Boys 12U-19U) will once again be played concurrently with the Dallas Cup Girls’ Invitational presented by Mary Kay (Girls 15U-18/19U) which runs April 1 through April 7.